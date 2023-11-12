Roadrunners claim five titles at Muskie Scramble Published 2:09 pm Sunday, November 12, 2023

1 of 12

PLYMOUTH, WISC. — It was a big weekend for the Southwestern Michigan College wrestling team as it captured five individual championships and had 21 total players at the Muskie Scramble.

Hunter Heath (165) won his second consecutive tournament championship. Jordan Simpson (125), Zam Thompson (157), Jared Checkley (174) and Shane Edwards (285) also won individual championships.

Finishing second were Adrian Sigurani (125), Colby Klinger (141), Nathan Andrina (184) and Vinny Patierno (197). Taking third were Trevor Winkel (149) and Caeleb Ishmael (157), while Bryce Brust (149), Brandon Alexander (174), Luke Guerra (197) and Vince Arebalo (285) finished fourth.

Placing fifth were Colin Sato (157) and Andrew Hartman (174). Seth Onweiler (125), Kyle Stamplfy (141) and Josh Howard (149) were sixth. Finishing eighth was Jeremiah Johnson (141).

Jordan defeated teammate Sigurani 7-4 to win his championship, while Thompson won by major decision (16-4) over Carson Cook, of Concordia University (Wisconsin). Heath won by disqualification over Christian Gilbert, of Carthage College.

Checkley pinned teammate Alexander in 6:43 to claim his championship. Edwards won by major decision (10-1) over Noah Nieberle, of Milwaukee School of Engineering.

The Roadrunners are back on the mat Nov. 19 as they compete in the Albion Invitational.