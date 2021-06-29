June 29, 2021

Missed Leader

    Carriers are instructed to only leave Leaders at homes with Leader tubes. It is federally illegal for anyone other than homeowners or USPS workers to touch mailboxes, so you must have a tube to receive The Leader.
Buchanan

Buchanan budget to bring new programs to city

News

Niles City Council approves two public hearings in July

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Public Schools hires new elementary principal

Dowagiac

SMC boosts scholarships by more than 60 percent

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 25-28

News

Niles City Council unanimously approves second, larger cannabis festival

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 894,260 cases, 19,712 deaths

Giving

20th annual Niles Burn Run raises funds to send burn-injured children to camp

Dowagiac

Dowagiac structure fire under investigation

Dowagiac

Beckwith Theatre Company announces return with July improv show

News

Niles man sentenced after Niles Inn incident

News

Niles resident given probation for damaging police car

Berrien County

LMC offers free tuition with multiple funding routes

News

Despite weather, EAA fly-in breakfast draws supporters

Buchanan

Buchanan Area Rural Schools Reunion comes to an end

News

Niles Police Log: June 16-23

Cass County

Severe thunderstorms cause extensive damage in Dowagiac area

Berrien County

I&M reports approximately 5,000 without power in southwest Michigan

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club welcomes new president, president-elect

Dowagiac

Young Professionals receives donations for Fourth of July Fireworks event

Cass County

Kentucky man sentenced to two years’ probation for drunk driving

Cass County

Court gives Dowagiac man second chance to beat addiction

Business

Edwardsburg, Cassopolis chambers celebrate successful golf outing

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles rolls out first Pride Ride