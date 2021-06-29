Missed Leader

June 29, 2021
NILES – Two public hearings were set for July at the Niles City Council meeting Monday evening. On Monday, July 12, the final Public Hearing ...
Robert Ward and Katherine Gregory were the lone Cassopolis Rangers to earn All-Southwest 10 Conference honors in track and field.
CASSOPOLIS — New faces will be walking the halls at Cassopolis Public Schools this fall. At a special meeting Monday evening, the Cassopolis Public Schools ...
Cass County Medical Care Facility resident Betty Mack celebrated her 93rd birthday Thursday, June 3. On June 8, Betty and her husband, Louie, will celebrate ...
