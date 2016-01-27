NILES — With mandates still in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, many businesses have felt a ...

DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac company specializing in custom pouches, pockets, pads and cushions, as well as healthcare products, ...

NILES — As businesses continue to feel the burden of continuing closures and restrictions of COVID-19 mandates and ...

CASSOPOLIS — Since COVID-19 hit and state mandates ordering Michiganders to stay at home for anything other than ...

With six players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, Notre Dame Football has totaled 511 draft picks over the tenure of the program. No other ...

DOWAGIAC — MaryBeth Seal’s varied resume includes Southwestern Michigan College nursing graduate, health care provider, author, speaker and lifeguard, to which she can now add ...

College football Michigan has 10 players selected during 2020 NFL Draft The University of Michigan football program tied for the second-most players ever selected during an NFL Draft with 10 players chosen during the 2020 selection ...

College football Michigan State one of four teams to have at least one player drafted in each year of the NFL common draft With the drafting of cornerback Josiah Scott in the fourth round by Jacksonville and Kenny Willekes in the seventh round by Minnesota, Michigan State joined ...

Brandywine Education Graduating students are virtually embraced by community adoptions SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As spring arrives, students in their senior year of school look forward to attending their school’s prom, celebrating their academic and sports ...

Letters to the Editor LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Hail to our mail man My late grandfather, Lloyd D. Layman, of Berrien Center, worked at Kawneer, in Niles, before entering the service on May 26, 1942, where he was ...

Letters to the Editor LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks to Holt Bosse for making a difference in the community This letter is being sent in gratitude to Holt Bosse, a marketing firm in St. Joseph, from the Therapeutic Equestrian Center. Holt Bosse offers the ...

Letters to the Editor LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sen. Gary Peters is an exceptional leader Sen. Gary Peters is a conscientious, honest and highly competent leader. During the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, he has repeatedly taken decisive action to combat the ...

Columns RIDINGS: Congress needs to support local news during this crisis During this coronavirus pandemic, access to accurate and trustworthy information in your community is as critical to life under quarantine and as sought after as ...

Leader Columnists NELDON: Ensuring fairness in the upcoming election As another election cycle heats up, several seats long held by incumbent officials are now opening up due to term limits, and we have some ...

High school sports Athlete Showcase: Brandywine’s Mickiewicz Ty Mickiewicz is a senior on the Brandywine baseball team.

high school volleyball Niles’ Appleberry selects Kalamazoo Valley Community College Senior Zoie Appleberry will continue her academic and athletic career at Kalamazoo Valley Community College. She will play volleyball for the Cougars.

Cass County Cass County CASA celebrates Child Abuse Prevention Month, National Volunteer Month CASSOPOLIS — April is typically a big month for events for Cass County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. However, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, ...

Cassopolis MEC offers Cassopolis students WiFi use in its parking lots CASSOPOLIS — The Cassopolis community recently got a little more connected. Local electric cooperative Midwest Energy and Communications is offering Cassopolis Public Schools students and ...

Cass County Lewis Cass ISD provides families with at-home learning kits CASSOPOLIS — Despite a closure of schools in the wake of COVID-19, early learners are still receiving materials to continue their learning. Tuesday, Great Start ...

Berrien County Health department, hospital address concerns around COVID-19 classifications BERRIEN COUNTY — Community concerns about the availability of COVID-19 tests and COVID-19 as a cause of death were the focus in a healthcare update ...

Cass County Cass County announces new telemedicine protocol CASS COUNTY — Cass County Medical Control Authority announced Thursday the introduction of a new “Telehealth and Stationary Treatment of Low Acuity Respiratory Complaints During ...

Cassopolis Berrien Springs resident sentenced as a habitual offender in Cass County Court Friday CASSOPOLIS – Probation and jail sentences were handed down Friday in Cass County Circuit Court. The proceedings were in large part again conducted remotely with ...

College basketball Ivey officially named ND coach It was never about who would be the next Notre Dame women’s basketball coach. It was only a matter of when.

Dowagiac Ascension Borgess-Lee Foundation tentatively plans to host annual fundraising events DOWAGIAC — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, a hospital foundation is hoping it will be able to host its annual events to continue to support ...

Berrien County Gov. Whitmer extends ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order, requires Michiganders to wear masks in public LANSING — Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order extending her “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order until May 15 and requiring Michigander to wear ...

Cass County Cassopolis church, United Way partner to create donation drop off location CASS COUNTY — United Way is offering a location where Cass County residents can give back during the COVID-19 pandemic. United Way is calling for ...

Cass County Cass County jury trials suspended until June 22 CASSOPOLIS — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect Cass County Courts. Cass County Clerk Monica McMichael and Chief Judge Susan L. Dobrich of the Cass ...

Cass County United Way of Southwest Michigan calls for donations in Cass County to fight COVID-19 CASS COUNTY — United Way of Southwest Michigan is calling for donations in Cass County to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations are needed from ...

Dowagiac Heddon inducted into 2020 Bass Fishing Hall of Fame SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI — A man who made contributions to the city of Dowagiac and the sport of fishing will now be inducted into a fishing ...

Berrien County Cass County reports second COVID-19 death SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Cass County has lost another life to the COVID-19 virus. Thursday, Cass County reported its second death as a result of COVID-19, ...

Dowagiac Ludman, Wilson retiring from SMC faculty DOWAGIAC — Two members of Southwestern Michigan College’s faculty, Professor Larry Wilson, of Niles, and Associate Professor Don Ludman, of Dowagiac, will retire in May ...