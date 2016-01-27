April 27, 2020

Cass County Clerk finds new solutions to serve the community

CASSOPOLIS — Since COVID-19 hit and state mandates ordering Michiganders to stay at home for anything other than ...

Emergency relief program loans converted to grants for businesses

NILES — As businesses continue to feel the burden of continuing closures and restrictions of COVID-19 mandates and ...

Dowagiac company contributes to protective equipment during pandemic

DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac company specializing in custom pouches, pockets, pads and cushions, as well as healthcare products, ...

Niles bike shop sees increase in business amid state mandates

NILES — With mandates still in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, many businesses have felt a ...

Dowagiac

SMC nursing graduate recovering from COVID-19

DOWAGIAC — MaryBeth Seal's varied resume includes Southwestern Michigan College nursing graduate, health care provider, author, speaker and lifeguard, to which she can now add ...

by Submitted.

College football

Notre Dame adds to record number of draft picks

With six players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, Notre Dame Football has totaled 511 draft picks over the tenure of the program. No other ...

by Submitted.

College football

Michigan has 10 players selected during 2020 NFL Draft

The University of Michigan football program tied for the second-most players ever selected during an NFL Draft with 10 players chosen during the 2020 selection ...

by Submitted, Sunday, April 26, 2020 8:00 pm

College football

Michigan State one of four teams to have at least one player drafted in each year of the NFL common draft

With the drafting of cornerback Josiah Scott in the fourth round by Jacksonville and Kenny Willekes in the seventh round by Minnesota, Michigan State joined ...

by Submitted, Sunday, April 26, 2020 5:24 pm

Brandywine Education

Graduating students are virtually embraced by community adoptions

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As spring arrives, students in their senior year of school look forward to attending their school's prom, celebrating their academic and sports ...

by Christina Clark, Saturday, April 25, 2020 10:00 am

Letters to the Editor

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Hail to our mail man

My late grandfather, Lloyd D. Layman, of Berrien Center, worked at Kawneer, in Niles, before entering the service on May 26, 1942, where he was ...

by Submitted, Saturday, April 25, 2020 9:29 am

Letters to the Editor

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks to Holt Bosse for making a difference in the community

This letter is being sent in gratitude to Holt Bosse, a marketing firm in St. Joseph, from the Therapeutic Equestrian Center. Holt Bosse offers the ...

by Submitted, Saturday, April 25, 2020 9:28 am

Letters to the Editor

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sen. Gary Peters is an exceptional leader

Sen. Gary Peters is a conscientious, honest and highly competent leader. During the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, he has repeatedly taken decisive action to combat the ...

by Submitted, Saturday, April 25, 2020 9:28 am

Columns

RIDINGS: Congress needs to support local news during this crisis

During this coronavirus pandemic, access to accurate and trustworthy information in your community is as critical to life under quarantine and as sought after as ...

by Submitted, Saturday, April 25, 2020 9:27 am

Leader Columnists

NELDON: Ensuring fairness in the upcoming election

As another election cycle heats up, several seats long held by incumbent officials are now opening up due to term limits, and we have some ...

by Ambrosia Neldon, Saturday, April 25, 2020 9:27 am

High school sports

Athlete Showcase: Brandywine’s Mickiewicz

Ty Mickiewicz is a senior on the Brandywine baseball team.

by Scott Novak, Saturday, April 25, 2020 6:29 am

high school volleyball

Niles’ Appleberry selects Kalamazoo Valley Community College

Senior Zoie Appleberry will continue her academic and athletic career at Kalamazoo Valley Community College. She will play volleyball for the Cougars.

by Scott Novak, Friday, April 24, 2020 6:00 pm

Cass County

Cass County CASA celebrates Child Abuse Prevention Month, National Volunteer Month

CASSOPOLIS — April is typically a big month for events for Cass County's Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. However, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, ...

by Sarah Culton, Friday, April 24, 2020 6:00 pm

Cassopolis

MEC offers Cassopolis students WiFi use in its parking lots

CASSOPOLIS — The Cassopolis community recently got a little more connected. Local electric cooperative Midwest Energy and Communications is offering Cassopolis Public Schools students and ...

by Sarah Culton, Friday, April 24, 2020 5:00 pm

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD provides families with at-home learning kits

CASSOPOLIS — Despite a closure of schools in the wake of COVID-19, early learners are still receiving materials to continue their learning. Tuesday, Great Start ...

by Sarah Culton, Friday, April 24, 2020 4:36 pm

Berrien County

Health department, hospital address concerns around COVID-19 classifications

BERRIEN COUNTY — Community concerns about the availability of COVID-19 tests and COVID-19 as a cause of death were the focus in a healthcare update ...

by Christina Clark, Friday, April 24, 2020 3:21 pm

Cass County

Cass County announces new telemedicine protocol

CASS COUNTY — Cass County Medical Control Authority announced Thursday the introduction of a new "Telehealth and Stationary Treatment of Low Acuity Respiratory Complaints During ...

by Submitted, Friday, April 24, 2020 2:00 pm

Cassopolis

Berrien Springs resident sentenced as a habitual offender in Cass County Court Friday

CASSOPOLIS – Probation and jail sentences were handed down Friday in Cass County Circuit Court. The proceedings were in large part again conducted remotely with ...

by Debra Haight, Friday, April 24, 2020 1:15 pm

College basketball

Ivey officially named ND coach

It was never about who would be the next Notre Dame women's basketball coach. It was only a matter of when.

by Scott Novak, Friday, April 24, 2020 12:09 pm

Dowagiac

Ascension Borgess-Lee Foundation tentatively plans to host annual fundraising events

DOWAGIAC — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, a hospital foundation is hoping it will be able to host its annual events to continue to support ...

by Hannah Holliday, Friday, April 24, 2020 12:00 pm

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer extends ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order, requires Michiganders to wear masks in public

LANSING — Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order extending her "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order until May 15 and requiring Michigander to wear ...

by Staff Report, Friday, April 24, 2020 11:19 am

Cass County

Cassopolis church, United Way partner to create donation drop off location

CASS COUNTY — United Way is offering a location where Cass County residents can give back during the COVID-19 pandemic. United Way is calling for ...

by Sarah Culton, Friday, April 24, 2020 11:00 am

Cass County

Cass County jury trials suspended until June 22

CASSOPOLIS — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect Cass County Courts. Cass County Clerk Monica McMichael and Chief Judge Susan L. Dobrich of the Cass ...

by Staff Report, Thursday, April 23, 2020 7:00 pm

Cass County

United Way of Southwest Michigan calls for donations in Cass County to fight COVID-19

CASS COUNTY — United Way of Southwest Michigan is calling for donations in Cass County to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations are needed from ...

by Submitted, Thursday, April 23, 2020 6:00 pm

Dowagiac

Heddon inducted into 2020 Bass Fishing Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI — A man who made contributions to the city of Dowagiac and the sport of fishing will now be inducted into a fishing ...

by Hannah Holliday, Thursday, April 23, 2020 4:46 pm

Berrien County

Cass County reports second COVID-19 death

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Cass County has lost another life to the COVID-19 virus. Thursday, Cass County reported its second death as a result of COVID-19, ...

by Staff Report, Thursday, April 23, 2020 3:24 pm

Dowagiac

Ludman, Wilson retiring from SMC faculty

DOWAGIAC — Two members of Southwestern Michigan College's faculty, Professor Larry Wilson, of Niles, and Associate Professor Don Ludman, of Dowagiac, will retire in May ...

by Submitted, Thursday, April 23, 2020 3:00 pm

