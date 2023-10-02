PHOTO STORY: Irish rally to edge Duke Published 7:59 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

DURHAM, N.C. — Visiting Notre Dame drove 95 yards in 10 plays, scoring on a 30-yard run by Audric Estime with 31 seconds left in the game to give the Fighting Irish a 21-14 win over Duke Saturday night.

Notre Dame led 13-0 in the third quarter before the Blue Devils found their rhythm and scored the next 14 points to take the lead.

It appeared Duke was going to pull off the upset of the Fighting Irish, but Notre Dame put together one of its best drives of the season so far to pull out the victory.

The Fighting Irish (5-1) head to Louisville Saturday for a battle with the Cardinals.