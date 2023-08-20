Bobcats win Early Bird Invitational; Chieftains go 3-1-1 Published 9:59 am Sunday, August 20, 2023

COLOMA — Earning a measure of revenge, the Brandywine volleyball team captured the Early Bird Invitational on Saturday.

The Bobcats avenged a pool play loss to Kalamazoo Loy Norrix in the championship match with a 25-22 and 25-18 victory over the Knights. Loy Norrix had defeated Brandywine 25-22 and 25-20 in pool play.

The Bobcats reached the championship match by defeating Bloomingdale (25-16, 25-11), Coloma (25-15, 25-16), Delton-Kellogg (25-18, 25-10) and Dowagiac (25-19. 25-13).

Kadence Brumitt had a big day with 61 kills, 39 digs, 20 aces and eight blocks. Kallie Solloway finished with 38 kills, 21 digs and seven aces. Ellie Knapp contributed 108 assists and seven aces. Julia Babcock finished with a team-high 10 blocks.

Dowagiac was 3-1-1 on the day as it defeated Bangor (25-15, 25-17), split with Allegan (25-21, 23-25), defeated Delton-Kellogg (25-17, 25-12) and defeated Bloomingdale (25-11, 25-5).

Maggie Weller led the Chieftains with 27 kills, 10.5 blocks, 11 digs and five aces. Abbey Dobberstein finished with 21 kills, 5.5 blocks, eight aces and 16 digs, while Marlie Carpenter added 12 kills and 2.5 blocks. Brooklyn Smith had 53 assists, 12 digs and 12 aces. Hanah McCuddy contributed 21 assists, 10 aces and eight digs.

Brenna Mott and Zabrina Shivers led Dowagiac with 19 digs apiece.

For more statistics for both Brandywine and Dowagiac, click here.