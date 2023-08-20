Daily Data: Sunday. Aug. 20

By Scott Novak

SOCCER

VanDenBerg Invitational

At Buchanan

Semifinals

NILES 5, CASSOPOLIS 1

Niles Goals

Levi Haboush

Josh McIntyre

Michael Matlock

Nathan Becraft

Michael Matlock

Shots on goal

Niles 12

Cassopolis 4

Saves

Niles 4 (Max Clark)

 

BRANDYWINE 2, BUCHANAN 1

No individual results available

 

Championship

NILES 7, BRANDYWINE 1

Niles Goals

Owen Podlin

Nathan Becraft

Podlin (Ben Bruckner assist)

Podlin

Nathan Becraft (Bruckner assist)

Andrew Cutujar (Becraft assist)

Cutujar

Shots on Goal

Niles 12

Brandywine 3

Saves

Niles 3 (Max Clark)

Varsity record: Niles 4-0

 

COLLEGE VOLLEYALL

Opening Weekend Tournament

At Rockford, Illinois

SMC Match Results

SMC d. Southwestern Illinois 25-22, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20

Rock Valley d. SMC 25-18, 25-14, 13-25, 25-16

 

Individual Statistics

Scoring

Bianca Hobson 17 points, 3 aces; Emma Beckman 16 points, 5 aces; Anna Johnson 15 points, 2 aces; Shayla Shears 12 points, 3 aces; Josie West 11 points; Nikki Nate 6 points, 1 ace

Kills

Nate 36, Shears 16, Hobson, Josie West 8, Beckman 7, Juliette Schroeder 4

Blocks

Nikki Nate 8, Schroeder 7, Hobson 4, West 3, Sophia Deeds 2, Beckman 2

Digs

Nate 38, West 24, Elizabeth Stockdale 23, Taylor Miller 22, Beckman 15, Johnson 15, Shears 11

Assists

Johnson 43, Beckman 26

Record: SMC 3-1

 

LMC Match Results

LMC d. RCTC 25-16, 25-18, 25-18

Carl Sandburg d. LMC 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20

 

Individual Statistics

Kills

Julian Bruckner 31, Sammi Jurgensen 15, Olivia Deeb 13, Olivia Still 10

Blocks

Myah Hobson 12, Bruckner 5

Digs

Jessica Hand 30, Deeb 14, Jurgesen 12, Peyton Oman 10, Still 7 Summer Hough 6

Record: LMC 3-2

 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Portage Central Invitational

At Portage

Edwardsburg Match Results

Edwardsburg split with Niles: 25-21, 18-25

Edwardsburg split with Caledonia: 25-23, 13-25

Edwardsburg d. Plainwell: 25-22, 25-17

Edwardsburg d. Holt: 25-18, 20-25, 15-10

Caledonia d. Edwardsbursg 25-18, 26-24

 

Individual Statistics

Drew Glaser 46 kills, 17 digs, 4 aces, 1 block; Sarah Pippin 44 kills, 23 digs, 5 aces, 4 blocks; Lexi Schimpa 15 kills, 15 digs, 2 aces, 1 block, 96 assists; Mya Eberlein 5 kills, 6 blocks, 3 aces; Mia Graziani 11 kills, 9 digs, 2 blocks; Danni Purlee 33 digs, 1 ace

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 5-3-1

 

Niles Match Results

Edwardsburg d. Niles 25-21, 25-19

Niles split with Plainwell: 23-25, 25-21

Caledonia d. Niles 25-14, 25-14

Niles d. Cassopolis 25-17, 25-27, 18-16

Niles d. Plainwell: 25-21, 25-18

 

Individual Statistics

Kills

Bree Lake 37, Nyla Hover 24, Kendall Gerdes 14, Neriah Stephens 11, Tanaya Brown 10

Aces

Amelia Florkowski 4, Rylee Grishaber 4

Assists

Kaydence Jacobs 45, Rylee Grishaber 34

Digs

Florkowski 40, Grishaber 25, Hover 20

Blocks

Gerdes 6, Stephens 5

Varsity record: Niles 5-3-1

 

Early Bird Invitational

At Coloma

Brandywine Match Results

Brandywine d. Bloomingdale 25-16, 25-11

Brandywine d. Coloma 25-15, 25-16

Loy Norrix d. Brandywine 25-22, 25-20

Brandywine d. Delton Kellogg 25-18, 25-10

Brandywine d. Dowagiac 25-19, 25-13

Championship Match

Brandywine d. Loy Norrix 25-22, 25-18

 

Individual Statistics

Aces

Kadence Brumitt 20, Ellie Knapp 7, Kallie Solloway 7, Chloe Parker 6

Kills

Brumitt 61, Solloway 38, Addy Drotoz 13, Julia Babcock 12

Digs

Brumitt 39, Parker 28, Knapp 24, Solloway 21

Blocks

Babcock 10, Brumitt 8, Drotoz 3

Assists

Knapp 108

Varsity record: Brandywine 6-1

 

Dowagiac Match Results

Dowagiac d. Bangor 25-15, 25-17

Dowagiac split with Allegan 25-21, 23-25

Dowagiac d. Delton Kellogg 25-17, 25-12

Dowagiac d. Bloomingdale 25-11, 25-5

Brandywine d. Dowagiac 25-19, 25-13

 

Individual Statistics

Kills

Maggie Weller 27, Abbey Dobberstein 21, Marlie Carpenter 12, Tessa Deering 10, Riley Todd 7, Alexandria Gasca 6, Hanah McCuddy 2, Zabrina Shivers 2, Brooklyn Smith 1

Aces

Brooklyn Smith 12, McCuddy 10, Dobberstein 8, Shivers 6, Weller 5, Deering 2, Emerson Kruger 1

Assists

Smith 53, McCuddy 21, Shivers 2, Dobberstein 2, Kruger 2, Deering 1

Digs

Brenna Mott 18, Shivers 18, Dobberstein 16, Smith 12, Weller 11, Kruger 9, McCuddy 8, Deering 3

Blocks

Weller 10.5. Dobberstein 5.5, Gasca 3.5, Carpenter 2.5, Todd 1, Deering .5

Varsity record: 3-1-1

 

CROSS COUNTRY

Portage Early Bird Invitational

At Portage

Girls Team Scores

St. Joseph 87, Jenison 96, Rockford 108, Portage Central 113, Lakeshore 161, Kalamazoo Central 166, Gobles 179, Battle Creek Lakeview 223, Buchanan 270, Kalamazoo Homeschool Sports 274, Paw Paw 296, Lowell 303, Loy Norrix 312, Kalamazoo Christian 356, Grand Rapids Northview 405, Mattawan 426, Mattawan 426, Hastings 449, Battle Creek St. Philip 534

Overall Winner

Gail Vaikutis, St. Joseph – 18:19

Buchanan Results

  1. Madeline Young 21:04, 30. Emma Miller 21:29, 53. Alaina Nagel 22:32. 102. Brooke Schlutt 24:13, 121. Eleanor Young 24:42, 151. Sydney Greaves 26:05, 152. Cailyn Morris 26:10, 158. Isabelle Overmyer 26:34

 

Boys Team Scores

Kalamazoo Central 42, Rockford 84, Kalamazoo Homeschool Sport 97, Portage Central 101, Battle Creek Lakeview 144, Paw Paw 203, Lowell 227, Loy Norrix 258, Hastings 280, St. Joseph 283, Buchanan 288, Grand Rapid Northview 298, Mattawan 301, Parchment 371, Kalamazoo Christian 390, Battle Creek St. Philip 421, Lakeshore 448, Heritage Christian Academy 565

Overall Winner

Aiden Moore, Battle Creek Lakeview – 16:10

Buchanan Results

  1. Liam McBeth 17:37, 31. Jacob Kuntz 17:55, 68. Jack Sherwood 19:07, 125. Dean Wegner 21:00, 142. Devon Simpson 21:31, 150. John Keser 21:40, 193. Bodie Bryans 22:52, 194. William Spencer 22:53, 207. Jacob Stines 23:20

