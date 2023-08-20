Daily Data: Sunday. Aug. 20
Published 8:47 am Sunday, August 20, 2023
SOCCER
VanDenBerg Invitational
At Buchanan
Semifinals
NILES 5, CASSOPOLIS 1
Niles Goals
Levi Haboush
Josh McIntyre
Michael Matlock
Nathan Becraft
Michael Matlock
Shots on goal
Niles 12
Cassopolis 4
Saves
Niles 4 (Max Clark)
BRANDYWINE 2, BUCHANAN 1
No individual results available
Championship
NILES 7, BRANDYWINE 1
Niles Goals
Owen Podlin
Nathan Becraft
Podlin (Ben Bruckner assist)
Podlin
Nathan Becraft (Bruckner assist)
Andrew Cutujar (Becraft assist)
Cutujar
Shots on Goal
Niles 12
Brandywine 3
Saves
Niles 3 (Max Clark)
Varsity record: Niles 4-0
COLLEGE VOLLEYALL
Opening Weekend Tournament
At Rockford, Illinois
SMC Match Results
SMC d. Southwestern Illinois 25-22, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20
Rock Valley d. SMC 25-18, 25-14, 13-25, 25-16
Individual Statistics
Scoring
Bianca Hobson 17 points, 3 aces; Emma Beckman 16 points, 5 aces; Anna Johnson 15 points, 2 aces; Shayla Shears 12 points, 3 aces; Josie West 11 points; Nikki Nate 6 points, 1 ace
Kills
Nate 36, Shears 16, Hobson, Josie West 8, Beckman 7, Juliette Schroeder 4
Blocks
Nikki Nate 8, Schroeder 7, Hobson 4, West 3, Sophia Deeds 2, Beckman 2
Digs
Nate 38, West 24, Elizabeth Stockdale 23, Taylor Miller 22, Beckman 15, Johnson 15, Shears 11
Assists
Johnson 43, Beckman 26
Record: SMC 3-1
LMC Match Results
LMC d. RCTC 25-16, 25-18, 25-18
Carl Sandburg d. LMC 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20
Individual Statistics
Kills
Julian Bruckner 31, Sammi Jurgensen 15, Olivia Deeb 13, Olivia Still 10
Blocks
Myah Hobson 12, Bruckner 5
Digs
Jessica Hand 30, Deeb 14, Jurgesen 12, Peyton Oman 10, Still 7 Summer Hough 6
Record: LMC 3-2
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Portage Central Invitational
At Portage
Edwardsburg Match Results
Edwardsburg split with Niles: 25-21, 18-25
Edwardsburg split with Caledonia: 25-23, 13-25
Edwardsburg d. Plainwell: 25-22, 25-17
Edwardsburg d. Holt: 25-18, 20-25, 15-10
Caledonia d. Edwardsbursg 25-18, 26-24
Individual Statistics
Drew Glaser 46 kills, 17 digs, 4 aces, 1 block; Sarah Pippin 44 kills, 23 digs, 5 aces, 4 blocks; Lexi Schimpa 15 kills, 15 digs, 2 aces, 1 block, 96 assists; Mya Eberlein 5 kills, 6 blocks, 3 aces; Mia Graziani 11 kills, 9 digs, 2 blocks; Danni Purlee 33 digs, 1 ace
Varsity record: Edwardsburg 5-3-1
Niles Match Results
Edwardsburg d. Niles 25-21, 25-19
Niles split with Plainwell: 23-25, 25-21
Caledonia d. Niles 25-14, 25-14
Niles d. Cassopolis 25-17, 25-27, 18-16
Niles d. Plainwell: 25-21, 25-18
Individual Statistics
Kills
Bree Lake 37, Nyla Hover 24, Kendall Gerdes 14, Neriah Stephens 11, Tanaya Brown 10
Aces
Amelia Florkowski 4, Rylee Grishaber 4
Assists
Kaydence Jacobs 45, Rylee Grishaber 34
Digs
Florkowski 40, Grishaber 25, Hover 20
Blocks
Gerdes 6, Stephens 5
Varsity record: Niles 5-3-1
Early Bird Invitational
At Coloma
Brandywine Match Results
Brandywine d. Bloomingdale 25-16, 25-11
Brandywine d. Coloma 25-15, 25-16
Loy Norrix d. Brandywine 25-22, 25-20
Brandywine d. Delton Kellogg 25-18, 25-10
Brandywine d. Dowagiac 25-19, 25-13
Championship Match
Brandywine d. Loy Norrix 25-22, 25-18
Individual Statistics
Aces
Kadence Brumitt 20, Ellie Knapp 7, Kallie Solloway 7, Chloe Parker 6
Kills
Brumitt 61, Solloway 38, Addy Drotoz 13, Julia Babcock 12
Digs
Brumitt 39, Parker 28, Knapp 24, Solloway 21
Blocks
Babcock 10, Brumitt 8, Drotoz 3
Assists
Knapp 108
Varsity record: Brandywine 6-1
Dowagiac Match Results
Dowagiac d. Bangor 25-15, 25-17
Dowagiac split with Allegan 25-21, 23-25
Dowagiac d. Delton Kellogg 25-17, 25-12
Dowagiac d. Bloomingdale 25-11, 25-5
Brandywine d. Dowagiac 25-19, 25-13
Individual Statistics
Kills
Maggie Weller 27, Abbey Dobberstein 21, Marlie Carpenter 12, Tessa Deering 10, Riley Todd 7, Alexandria Gasca 6, Hanah McCuddy 2, Zabrina Shivers 2, Brooklyn Smith 1
Aces
Brooklyn Smith 12, McCuddy 10, Dobberstein 8, Shivers 6, Weller 5, Deering 2, Emerson Kruger 1
Assists
Smith 53, McCuddy 21, Shivers 2, Dobberstein 2, Kruger 2, Deering 1
Digs
Brenna Mott 18, Shivers 18, Dobberstein 16, Smith 12, Weller 11, Kruger 9, McCuddy 8, Deering 3
Blocks
Weller 10.5. Dobberstein 5.5, Gasca 3.5, Carpenter 2.5, Todd 1, Deering .5
Varsity record: 3-1-1
CROSS COUNTRY
Portage Early Bird Invitational
At Portage
Girls Team Scores
St. Joseph 87, Jenison 96, Rockford 108, Portage Central 113, Lakeshore 161, Kalamazoo Central 166, Gobles 179, Battle Creek Lakeview 223, Buchanan 270, Kalamazoo Homeschool Sports 274, Paw Paw 296, Lowell 303, Loy Norrix 312, Kalamazoo Christian 356, Grand Rapids Northview 405, Mattawan 426, Mattawan 426, Hastings 449, Battle Creek St. Philip 534
Overall Winner
Gail Vaikutis, St. Joseph – 18:19
Buchanan Results
- Madeline Young 21:04, 30. Emma Miller 21:29, 53. Alaina Nagel 22:32. 102. Brooke Schlutt 24:13, 121. Eleanor Young 24:42, 151. Sydney Greaves 26:05, 152. Cailyn Morris 26:10, 158. Isabelle Overmyer 26:34
Boys Team Scores
Kalamazoo Central 42, Rockford 84, Kalamazoo Homeschool Sport 97, Portage Central 101, Battle Creek Lakeview 144, Paw Paw 203, Lowell 227, Loy Norrix 258, Hastings 280, St. Joseph 283, Buchanan 288, Grand Rapid Northview 298, Mattawan 301, Parchment 371, Kalamazoo Christian 390, Battle Creek St. Philip 421, Lakeshore 448, Heritage Christian Academy 565
Overall Winner
Aiden Moore, Battle Creek Lakeview – 16:10
Buchanan Results
- Liam McBeth 17:37, 31. Jacob Kuntz 17:55, 68. Jack Sherwood 19:07, 125. Dean Wegner 21:00, 142. Devon Simpson 21:31, 150. John Keser 21:40, 193. Bodie Bryans 22:52, 194. William Spencer 22:53, 207. Jacob Stines 23:20