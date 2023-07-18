Rallies and walk-offs highlight Week 2 at Thomas Stadium Published 9:00 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023

NILES — Rallies were the name of the game in Week 2 of the Michiana Adult Baseball League at Thomas Stadium this past weekend.

The Niles Knights rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge the Los Cubs 10-9 to maintain its share of first place.

The Buchanan Bandits rallied late to pick up its first victory of the season over the Unionboyz. The Bandits used a walk-off single to win 11-10 and even its record at 1-1.

The West Michigan Diamond Jaxx, Midwest Mayhem and South Bend Opossums all remained tied with the Knights at 2-0 following victories.

The South Bend Opossums remained undefeated with a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth to defeat the Midwest Lightning 3-2.

Knights 10, Lose Cubs 9

It came down to the wire on Sunday, as the Knights grabbed the victory in walk-off fashion, 10-9, over Los Cubs.

Niles was down 9-8 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Dan Snyder singled, scoring two runs.

Both offenses were strong at the plate as the Knights collected 14 hits and Los Cubs eight in the high-scoring affair.

Los Cubs got on the board in the top of the first inning after Niles committed an error, Victor Perez walked, and Edgar Galindo grounded out, each scoring one run.

The Knights scored two runs in the bottom of the first on a home run to right field by Kyle Hernandez on an 0-2 count.

Derek Anglero grounded out, which helped Niles tie the game at three in the bottom of the second.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Knights went back into the lead after Zac Hernandez doubled, and Ethan Price singled, each scoring one run.

Los Cubs flipped the game on its head in the top of the seventh, scoring six runs on two hits to take a 9-8 lead. The biggest blow in the inning was an error that drove in two.

Hernandez started on the bump for the Knights. They surrendered seven hits and seven runs (five earned) over six and one-third innings, striking out seven and walking six.

Danilo Regalado led things off on the mound for Los Cubs. The starting pitcher surrendered five hits and four runs over two innings, striking out none and walking one. Snyder appeared in relief for Niles.

The Knights piled up 14 hits in the game. Chad Adkerson went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Niles Knights in hits. Price and Snyder were a one-two punch in the lineup, as each drove in three runs for Niles Knights. Hernandez and Hernandez each collected multiple hits for Niles Knights. Niles Knights turned one double play in the game.

Perez, Kevinn Cobi, Galindo, Pancho Martinez, Isidro Galindo, Luis Sanchez, Steven Wiser and Jose Mendoza each collected one hit for Los Cubs. Perez and Domitilo Perez were tough to handle back-to-back in the lineup, as each drove in two runs for Los Cubs. Pana Sanchez paced Los Cubs with two walks.

Opossums 3, Lightning 2

South Bend Opossums defeated the Midwest Lightning 3-2 on Sunday.

With the game tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Jarrod Laymon singled home TJ Gray with the winning run.

The Opossums opened the scoring in the first after Eric Kelver singled, scoring one run.

South Bend Opossums committed an error, which helped the Lightning tie the game at one in the top of the second.

A ground out by TJ Gray gave South Bend the lead, 2-1, in the bottom of the third.

The Opossums committed an error, which helped Midwest tie the game at two in the top of the seventh.

Kage Haeck began the game for South Bend Opossums. They surrendered one hit and one run (zero earned) over three innings, striking out six and walking three. Caleb Laymon started the game for Midwest Lightning. The starting pitcher surrendered two hits and two runs over three innings, striking out one and walking one.

Zac Gray, Dylen Devon, Jarrod Laymon, and Kelver each collected one hit for South Bend Opossums. Gray and Kelver each drove in one run for South Bend Opossums.

Joe Smith and Laymon each collected one hit for Midwest Lightning.

Diamond Jaxx 7, Marlins 0

Jared Schlender struck out 13 batters as the starting pitcher led West Michigan Diamond Jaxx past West Michigan Marlins 7-0 on Sunday.

Schlender gave up one hit and no runs over six innings while walking four.

The Diamond Jaxx got on the board in the first inning after Scottie Thomas drew a walk, scoring one run.

A double by Justin Demler, and an error helped West Michigan extend their early lead in the second.

Bradley Pockrandt stepped on the bump first for the Marlins. They allowed zero hits and three runs (two earned) over one inning, striking out none and walking four.

Demler and Schlender each collected one hit for the Diamond Jaxx. Demler led West Michigan with two runs batted in. They went 1-for-2 on the day. The Diamond Jaxx had patience at the plate, accumulating seven walks for the game. Thomas, Andy Hodge, and Brant Rago led the team with two bases on balls each.

Julyan Dominguez went 1-for-3 at the plate to lead the Marlins in hits.

Mayhem 9, Coyotes 5

Jake Brentlinger collected three hits in four at bats, as Midwest Mayhem defeated Southwest Coyotes 9-5 on Saturday.

Brentlinger singled in the second inning, doubled in the fourth inning, and singled in the fifth inning.

The Coyotes got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after the Mayhem committed an error, and Matt Reidel hit a sacrifice fly, each scoring one run.

Midwest flipped the game on its head in the top of the second, scoring six runs on three hits to take a 6-2 lead. The biggest blow in the inning was a single by Brentlinger that drove in three.

Eli Wideman earned the win for the Mayhem. They allowed two hits and five runs (two earned) over three innings, striking out six and walking seven.

Reidel took the loss for the Coyotes. The southpaw went four innings, surrendering eight runs (six earned) on four hits, striking out three and walking five. Jacob Boes tossed two innings of scoreless ball for the Mayhem in relief. The southpaw surrendered three hits, striking out four and walking none.

Midwest had patience at the plate, collecting seven walks for the game. Santana Cruz and Geordan Griffin led the team with two walks each. Cruz and Wideman each stole multiple bases for the Mayhem. Midwest ran wild on the base paths, accumulating seven stolen bases for the game.

Reidel provided pop in the middle of the lineup, and led the Coyotes with two runs batted in. The pitcher went 1-for-1 on the day. Josh Beers, Aaron Koziel, Riedel, Alex Kimp, and Corey Boyd each collected one hit for Southwest. Koziel led the Coyotes with two walks. Overall, the team had a strong eye at the plate, collecting seven walks for the game.

Bandits 11, UnionBoyz 10

It came down to the wire on Saturday, as Buchanan Bandits grabbed the victory in walk-off fashion, 11-10, over UnionBoyz.

The game was tied at 10 in the bottom of the seventh when Devin Ott singled, scoring one run.

Both offenses were strong at the plate as Buchanan Bandits collected 12 hits and UnionBoyz 11 in the high-scoring affair.

UnionBoyz got on the board in the top of the first inning after Kenneth Britt doubled, scoring one run, Daniel Moore doubled, scoring one run, and Shawn Hureskin homered to right field, scoring three runs.

Buchanan flipped the game on its head in the bottom of the fourth, scoring five runs on three hits to take a 8-5 lead. The biggest blow in the inning was a single by Adeen Harrington on a full count that drove in two.

UnionBoyz reclaimed the lead in the top of the sixth, scoring five runs on five hits to take a 10-8 lead. The biggest blow in the inning was a home run to right field by Judah Zickafoose that drove in three.

The Bandits captured the lead, 11-10, in the bottom of the seventh after Brandon Rogers doubled, Keeghan Pelley singled, and Ott singled, each scoring one run.

Clay Bixby earned the win for Buchanan. They gave up 11 hits and 10 runs (nine earned) over seven innings, striking out 10 and walking two. Hureskin took the loss for UnionBoyz. They went three and one-third innings, allowing five runs on eight hits, striking out two and walking two. Zickafoose stepped on the hill first for UnionBoyz. The starting pitcher surrendered four hits and six runs (one earned) over three and one-third innings, striking out seven and walking two.

The Bandits tallied 12 hits in the game. Pelley went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Buchanan Bandits in hits. Rogers and Harrington each collected multiple hits for the Bandits.

UnionBoyz collected 11 hits in the game. Moore, Willie Wilson, Allante Coates, and Britt each collected two hits for UnionBoyz. Zickafoose and Hureskin each drove in three runs for UnionBoyz.

Los Tigres 15, Reapers 9

There were runs aplenty on Saturday, as Los Tigres defeated Riverside Reapers 15-9. Los Tigres collected 12 hits, while Riverside Reapers had 10.

Los Tigres got on the board in the top of the first inning after Francis Silfa singled, the Reapers committed an error, and Silfa stole home, each scoring one run.

Los Tigres scored six runs on three hits in the top of the second inning. Juan Frias Silfa tripled, scoring one run, Juan Pinueles doubled, scoring two runs, Delvis Pinero singled, scoring two runs, and Lenin Alvia drew a walk, scoring one run.

Los Tigres added to their early lead in the top of the third inning after Gabriel Silfa Brens grounded out, and Pinueles singled, each scoring one run.

Riverside scored six runs on five hits in the bottom of the fourth inning. Chase Potter doubled, scoring one run, Skyler Reyes induced Mark Conrad to hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored, Matt Beebe singled, scoring two runs, and Malik Cowgill tripled, scoring two runs.

Pinero hit a solo home run to center field in the top of the fifth for the Los Tigres.

Nissin Mansbach led things off on the bump for Los Tigres. The right-handed pitcher gave up five hits and three runs over three innings, striking out one and walking two. Caleb Smith led things off on the mound for the Reapers. The starting pitcher gave up seven hits and nine runs (two earned) over two innings, striking out three and walking two. Reyes appeared in relief for Los Tigres.

Los Tigres collected 12 hits in the game. Leadoff hitter Frias Silfa led Los Tigres with four hits in four at bats. Pinero collected two hits for Los Tigres in four at bats. Pinero stole three bases. Los Tigres stole five bases in the game.

Riverside was led by Beebe, who went 3-for-3 at the plate.

Eillijah Williams and Potter each collected multiple hits for the Reapers.