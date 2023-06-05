Lakeshore uses five-run inning to top Niles for district title Published 8:04 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

BERRIEN SPRINGS — A five-run fifth inning allowed No. 2-ranked Lakeshore to pull away from Niles on its way to an 11-2 win in the Division 2 District championship game at Berrien Springs Saturday.

After the Vikings defeated Berrien Springs 3-1 in the semifinal contest. The Lancers advanced to the championship game with a 10-0 win over Edwardsburg. (see related story)

Leading 2-0, the Lancers scored five times in the fifth, using four consecutive singles with one out, and a grand slam by Zach Warren, who also had a grand slam against Edwardsburg in the semifinals.

From there, Noah Chase kept the Vikings in check as he allowed single runs in the fifth and sixth, but avoided allowing the Vikings a big inning.

Niles finished the game with seven hits, including a 3-for-4 performance from Cole which included a double.

Niles vs. Berrien Springs

The Vikings and Shamrocks scored the game’s only runs in the first inning.

Niles (16-16) scored three times to erase Berrien Springs’ 1-0 lead in the bottom of the opening inning.

Jaxen Racht started and worked the first five innings to earn the victory. Brian Gonzalez pitched the final two innings to earn the save. The pair allowed one run on three hits.

Niles had five hits in the contest, all singles. Alex Cole had two of those hits.