Roundup: Edwardsburg, Dowagiac eliminated in district semifinals Published 12:11 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Both Edwardsburg and Dowagiac were eliminated in the Division 2 District semifinals Saturday.

The Eddies were blanked by Lakeshore 10-0 in Berrien Springs, while the Chieftains were shutout by host Vicksburg 13-0.

Edwardsburg vs. Lakeshore

Former Niles standout Gage Vota tossed a three-hitter eight strikeouts and no walks to lead the Lancers to the championship game.

Lakeshore went on to defeat Berrien Springs x-x to win the district championship.

Andrew Colvin had a double for Edwardsburg, while Payton Bookwalter and Brady Cook both singled.

Bookwalter started and took the loss for the Eddies, who end the year with a 14-13 overall record. Brody Schimpa came on in relief in the fifth inning.

Dowagiac vs. Vicksburg

The Chieftains were no match for the Wolverine Conference champions in their semifinal contest.

Cole Gebben one-hit Dowagiac and struck out six.

Caleb Frazier had the lone hit for the Chieftains, who finish the year with a 9-17 record.

Mason Maggert started and took the loss for Dowagiac. Ben Klann took the mound in relief in the third inning.