FSU’s Murphy works out at NFL combine Published 2:05 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL combine is officially underway and former Dowagiac Chieftain Caleb Murphy was in Indianapolis ready to show NFL teams what he can do.

The two-time DII national championship winner with Ferris State and reigning Ted Hendricks Award-winner worked out with the defensive lineman group Thursday afternoon and performed a variety of drills in front of scouts and coaches.

An edge rusher, Murphy officially measured in at 6’ 3’’ and 254 pounds with 32 3/4’’ arm length and 10 1/4’’ hand length.

His combine results were as follows:

40-Yard Dash – 4.81 seconds

10-Yard Split – 1.65 seconds

Vertical Jump – 28.5’’

Broad Jump – 9’ 11’’

3-Cone Drill – 7.28 Seconds

20-Yd Shuttle – 4.45 Seconds

Bench Press – N/A

“An edge defender with adequate size and skill, Murphy will need to prove his gaudy production can translate into an opportunity to make plays on the professional level,” said NFL Media Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein. “He dominated Division II competition with stat lines that are inconceivable. However, his rush appeared to lack power and unpredictability when matched against better opponents during his week at the East-West Shrine Bowl. He plays with average explosiveness but a quality motor and could create buzz in the future if he can become a more diverse and skilled rusher.”

The 2023 NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 28 on NFL Network. The draft will continue with rounds 2-3 at 7 p.m. Friday, April 29 and rounds 4-7 at noon Saturday, April 30.