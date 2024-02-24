Daily Data: Feb. 21-24 Published 12:46 pm Saturday, February 24, 2024

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

BUCHANAN 53, DOWAGIAC 46

At Buchanan

DOWAGIAC (46):

Marlie Carpenter 20, Maggie Weller 13, Audrey Johnson 9, Olivia Gadde 4, Faith Green 0. Totals 16 12-21 46.

BUCHANAN (53):

Maddie Young 9, Brae Dickson 2, Evyn Pruett 3, LaBria Austin 29, Caito Horvath 3, Hannah Herman 7, Aspen Berry 0, Cam Carlson 0. Totals 14 14-23 53.

Dowagiac 10 19 35 46

Buchanan 15 18 29 53

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 2 (Weller 2), Buchanan 11 (Austin 7, Herman 2, Young 1, Pruett 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 16, Buchanan 19 (Young, Herman). Records: Dowagiac 10-8 (6-2 Lakeland Conference), Dowagiac 12-7 (4-4 Lakeland Conference).

PLAINWELL 48, NILES 37

At Niles

PLAINWELL (48):

Alyssa Weldon 25, Brooklyn Timpe 12, MacKenzie Topp 2, Lill Garcia 1, Anna Overway 2, Kaylee VanAtter 4, Tessie Kiel 2. Totals 15 14-24 48.

NILES (37):

Jessie Thornton 7, Elly Matlock 12, Tanaya Brown 7, Maddie Zache 3, Ari Gerrits 4, Anna Kopczynski 4. Totals 15 6-9 37.

Plainwell 15 25 38 48

Niles 4 13 22 37

3-point baskets: Plainwell 4 (Weldon 3, Timpe 1), Niles 1 (Thornton 1). Total fouls: Plainwell 16, Niles 16. Records: Plainwell 8-11 (5-8 Wolverine Conference), Niles 2-17 (1-12 Wolverine Conference).

NILES 73, BENTON HARBOR 15

At Niles

BENTON HARBOR (15)

Leona Thompson 2, Neveah Stone 3, Jaiden Tackett 0, Zakeira Baxter 0, Shamiya Griffis 1, Javie Swift 9. Totals 6 2-4 15.

NILES (73):

Jessie Thornton 26, Elly Matlock 13, Tanaya Brown 4, Maddie Zache 2, Kloe Kiggins 0, Liz VanDePutte 4, Kenzie Lakes 2, Laura Font 3, Ari Gerrits 2, Kayla Kiggins 3, Mia Holmes 4, Ana Kopczynski 10. Totals 24 19-26 73.

Benton Harbor 5 10 14 15

Niles 24 51 62 73

3-point baskets: Benton Harbor 1 (Stone 1), Niles 6 (Thornton 3, Holmes 1, Kayla Kiggins 1, VanDePutte 1). Total fouls: Benton Harbor 16, Niles 7. Records: Benton Harbor 2-14, Niles 2-16

LAKESHORE 50, DOWAGIAC 37

At Stevensville

DOWAGIAC (37):

Rebecca Guersney 7, Marlie Carpenter 17, Faith Green 2, Maggie Weller 5, Audrey Johnson 4, Damia Brooks 2. Totals 13 11-18 37.

LAKESHORE (50):

Preslee Perkins 2, Lily Kleiman 3, Helaina Mihalik 2, Paige Lies 13, Emily Lockman 5, Pallas Dominion 3, Megan Wurster 18, Avery Vroon 4. Totals 21 4-7 50.

Dowagiac 5 16 31 37

Lakeshore 12 29 42 50

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 0, Lakeshore 4 (Kleiman 1, Lies 1, Dominion 1, Wurster 1). Total fouls: Dowagiac 9, Lakeshore 20. Records: Lakeshore 16-2, Dowagiac 12-6

BENTON HARBOR 47, NILES 45

At Benton Harbor

NILES (45):

Logan Olsen 0, Brayden Favors 9, Acie Kirtdoll 2, Brenden Olsen 5, Mike Phillips Jr. 20, Darris Johnson III 3, Donovyn Williams 0, Ethan Chambliss 6. Totals 18 2-4 45.

BENTON HARBOR (47):

Mustapha Muhammad 6, Antwan Callahan 19, Jaeden Meeks 8, Javon Mason 12, Demarien Bell 2. Totals 19 6-15 47.

Niles 10 17 29 45

Benton Harbor 8 22 32 47

3-point baskets: Niles 8 (Favors 3, Phillips 2, Kirtdoll 1, B. Olsen 1, Johnson 1), Benton Harbor 3 (Callahan 2, King 1). Total fouls: Niles 15, Benton Harbor 10. Records: Niles 16-5, Benton Harbor 21-1

BUCHANAN 51, THREE RIVERS 50

At Three Rivers

BUCHANAN (51):

Maddie Young 8, Brae Dickson 4, Evyn Pruett 4, LaBria Austin 22, Caito Horvath 7, Aspen Berry 2, Cam Carlson 4. Totals 21 4-5 51.

THREE RIVERS (50):

Lanie Glass 8, Jeannaya Decker 23, Allie McGlothen 16, Annabelle Gill 3, E. Ventrone 0. Totals 19 10-17 50.

Buchanan 16 28 47 51

Three Rivers 18 24 37 50

3-point baskets: Buchanan 4 (Austin 3, Horvath 1), Three Rivers 2 (Decker 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Buchanan 19, Three Rivers 13. Records: Buchanan 9-8, Three Rivers 3-15

BRANDYWINE 72, OUR LADY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC 7

At St. Joseph

BRANDYWINE (72):

Ellie Knapp 11, Karleigh Byrd 2, Adelyn Drotoz 5, Mackenna Price 12, Macy Pellow 3, Lexi Troup 8, Paige Krisler 9, Miley Young 7, Niyah Mason 1, Kadence Brumitt 7, Lily Gill 5, Brook Brumitt 2. Totals 28 5-9 72.

OUR LADY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC (7):

Aislin Sargent 2, Lilly Hew Len 1, Abby Schrauben 2, Julia Wilcox 0, M. Fraser 2. Totals 2 3-8 7.

Brandywine 33 50 59 72

Our Lady 1 4 5 7

3-point baskets: Brandywine 11 (Krisler 3, Price 2, Troup 2, Knapp 1, Drotoz 1, Pellow 1, K. Brumitt 1), Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 0. Total fouls: Brandywine 9, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 7. Records: Brandywine 17-1, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 11-9

BRANDYWINE 60, MICHIGAN LUTHERAN 21

At Niles

MICHIGAN LUTHERAN (21):

Mikayla LaBounty 0, Abby Wetzel 0, Madison Zehner 4, Maddie Plocher 11, Emma Sysak 6. Totals 9 0-0 21.

BRANDYWINE (60):

Adeline Gill 8, Ellie Knapp 10, Karleigh Byrd 2, Adelyn Drotoz 2, Mackenna Price 4, Macy Pellow 0, Lexi Troup 3, Paigew Krisler 5, Miley Young 11, Niyah Mason 3, Kadence Brumitt 0, Lily Gill 10, Brook Brumitt 2. Totals 25 4-8 60.

Michigan Lutheran 7 9 17 21

Brandywine 32 46 53 60

3-point baskets: MIchigan Lutheran 3 (Plocher 3), Brandywine 6 (Knapp 2, A. Gill 1, Troup 1, Krisler 1, Mason 1). Total fouls: Michigan Lutheran 7, Brandywine 1. Records: Michigan Lutheran 7-12, Brandywie 18-1

VICKSBURG 41, EDWARDSBURG 28

At Vicksburg

EDWARDSBURG (28):

Shelby Laubach 5, Ella Zache 0, Maddie Pobuda 4, Mya Eberlein 6, Kourtney Zarycki 0, Chloe Baker 8, Kya Shier 2, Lainie Dorow 2, Val Johnson 1. Totals 10 6-12 28.

VICKSBURG (41):

Brooklynn Ringler 2, Emma Steele 7, Kendra Cooley 6, Maddison Diekman 17, Makayla Allen 9. Totals 16 3-5 41.

Edwardsburg 3 11 19 28

Vickburg 22 28 35 41

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 2 (Baker 1, Laubach 1), Vicksburg 6 (Diekman 3, Allen 2, Steele 1). Total fouls: Edwardsburg 10 (Johnson), Vicksburg 13. Records: Edwardsburg 12-7 (9-4 Wolverine Conference), Vicksburg 17-2 (12-1 Wolverine Conference).

CASSOPOLIS 54, LAWRENCE 28

At Cassopolis

LAWRENCE (28):

Hailey Camp 5, Colleen McCraw 3, Leslie Reed 2, Brooklyn Remelts 5, Carolina Mancera 12, Bridgette Hoffman 1. Totals 9 9-21 28.

CASSOPOLIS (54):

Mackenzie Boyer 3, Ella Smith 16, Jamaya Hart 5, Maliyah Flowers 1, Nola Hawkins 2, Atyanna Alford 13, Byley Bowsher 14. Totals 21 10-20 54.

Lawrence 5 10 20 28

Cassopolis 16 28 39 54

3-point baskets: Lawrence 1 (Remelts 1), Cassopolis 2 (Bowsher 2). Total fouls: Lawrence 13, Cassopolis 21. Records: Lawrence 10-9 (7-9 Southwest 10), Cassopolis 16-3 (15-1 Southwest 10).

CASSOPOLIS 65, CENTREVILLE 31

At Cassopolis

CENTREVILLE (31):

Leah Roberts 0, Mara Webb 10, Mary Stears 3, Abbe Wherrett 3, Ellie Reed 2, Drew Alexander 5, Kendalynn Bernheiser 8. Totals 13 2-10 31.

CASSOPOLIS (65):

Mackenzie Boyer 6, Ella Smith 12, Aleah Dahlgren 3, Maliyah Flowers 2, Nola Hawkins 7, Atyanna Alford 27, Ryley Bowsher 8. Totals 26 9-18 65.

Centreville 8 17 19 31

Cassopolis 15 35 47 65

3-point baskets: Centreville 3 (M. Webb 1, Wherrett 1, Alexander 1), Cassopolis 4 (Smith 1, Dahlgren 1, Hawkins 1, Alford 1). Total fouls: Centreville 15, Cassopolis 11. Records: Centreville 8-12 (8-8 Southwest 10), Cassopolis 17-3 (16-1 Southwest 10).

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

NILES 60, PLAINWELL 41

At Niles

PLAINWELL (41):

Drew Nelson 4, Chib Amaezechi 12, John Amaezechi 7, Shawn Nelson 15, Nolan Edgell 3. Totals 13 6-9 41.

NILES (60):

Logan Olsen 2, Brayden Favors 23, Acie Kirtdoll 6, Brenden Olsen 2, Mike Phillips Jr. 15, Darris Johnson III 10, Donovyn Williams 0, Ethan Chambliss 2. Totals 23 3-4 60.

Plainwell 13 21 30 41

Niles 19 27 38 60

3-point baskets: Plainwell 9 (S. Nelson 5, C. Amaezechi 2, Edgell 1, J. Amaezechi 1), Niles 11 (Favors 3, Phillips 3, Johnson 3, Kirtdoll 2). Total fouls: Plainwell 11, Niles 11. Records: Plainwell 9-12 (6-8 Wolverine Conference), Niles 17-5 (13-1 Wolverine Conference).

BUCHANAN 73, RIVER VALLEY 21

At Buchanan

RIVER VALLEY (21):

Landon Rogers 2, JaQuin Pierre 11, Parker Volstorf 2, Grody Wolniik 6, Sean Driscoll 0. Totals 9 1-1 21.

BUCHANAN (73):

Jaret Seddon 2, Preston Payne 5, Liam McBeth 0, Triston Nesbitt 9, Karmine Brown 16, Nico Finn 2, Jake Franklin 2, Darius Williams 0, Logan Wiggins 12, Matt Trigg 6, Will Carson 2, A.J. Camille-McLeod 14, Ari Johnson 0, Connor Billington 0, Owen Thompson 3. Totals 32 3-4 73

River Valley 9 11 19 21

Buchanan 16 40 58 73

3-point baskets: River Valley 2 (Wolniik 2), Buchanan 6 (Nesbitt 3, Brown 2, Payne 1). Total fouls: River Valley 8, Buchanan 7. Records: River Valley 0-18, Buchanan 8-12

LAKESHORE 46, EDWARDSBURG 38

At Edwardsburg

LAKESHORE (46):

Owen Timmons 4, Jack Carlisle 15, Cohen Hurdle 13, Spencer Gostlin 8, Alex Toothman 6. Totals 11 21-25 46.

EDWARDSBURG (38):

Reed Rosenkranz 2, Brody Schimpa 14, Zeke Pegura 2, Conor Solarek 2, Will Moore 2, Annon Billingsly 5, Matt Anders 11. Totals 15 8-13 38.

Lakeshore 13 19 29 46

Edwardsburg 6 16 29 38

3-point baskets: Lakeshore 3 (Carlisle 2, Hurdle 1), Edwardsburg 0. Total fouls (fouled out): Lakeshore 14 (Gostlin), Edwardsburg 19 (Moore). Records: Lakeshore 11-8, Edwardsburg 11-8

BRANDYWINE 52, JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI 50

At Kalamazoo College

BRANDYWINE (52):

Jamier Palmer 8, Nylen Goins 14, Robert Whiting 2, Jaremiah Palmer 15, Will Hubbard 2, Brock Dye 0, Byron Linley 9, Jaytee Smith 2. Totals 21 4-7 52.

LUMEN CHRISTI (50):

Kasen Burgess 13, Luke Tropea 8, Luke Smith 8, Timothy Crowley 10, Gannon Shore 3, Britton Hampton 8. Totals 20 5-9 50.

Brandywine 12 22 41 52

Lumen Christi 11 24 41 50

3-point baskets: Brandywine 6 (Goins 3, Linley 2, Jamier Palmer 1), Lumen Christi 5 (Tropea 2, Crowley 2, Shore 1). Total fouls: Brandywine 6, Lumen Christi 9. Records: Brandywine 18-3, Jackson Lumen Christi 17-4

DOWAGIAC 50, OUR LADY OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC 42

At Dowagiac

OUR LADY OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC (42):

Eli McLoughlin 0, Matt Lage 6, Ronan Marsh 2, Jollay 4, Owen McLoughlin 26, Anthony Jasheway 4. Totals 17 6-8 42.

DOWAGIAC (50):

Jamal Williams 2, Lamone Moore 9, Braylon Wade 9, Josh WInchester-Jones 9, Isaiah Fitchett 5, Christian Wheaton 5, Gianni Villalobos 5, Brayden Diaz 0, Devin Rock 2, Chase Frazier 4. Totals 19 1-3 50.

Our Lady 8 18 29 42

Dowagiac 10 22 36 50

3-point baskets: Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic 2 (O. McLoughlin 2), Dowagiac 11 (Moore 3, Wade 3, Winchester-Jones 3, Fitchett 1, Wheaton 1). Total fouls: Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic 7, Dowagiac 12. Records: Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic 14-5, Dowagiac 9-13

EDWARDSBURG 59, VICKSBURG 43

At Vicksburg

EDWARDSBURG (59):

Reed Rosenkranz 4, Brody Schimpa 19, Zeke Pegura 9, Conor Solarek 2, Will Moore 5, Annon Billingsly 1, Matt Anders 13, Blaise Crist 6. Totals 23 7-12 59.

VICKSBURG (43):

Mitchell Beyer 6, Gabriel Ryder 6, Jaxson Wilson 9, Carter Brown 10, Jordan Diekman 4, Anthony Marchese 2, Andrew Gless 6. Totals 14 8-16 43.

Edwardsburg 24 38 52 59

Vicksburg 19 26 37 43

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 6 (Schimpa 3, Rosenkranz 1, Pegura 1, Moore 1), Vickburg 7 (Beyer 2, Wilson 2, Brown 2, Ryder 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 17, Vicksburg 15 (Gless). Records: Edwardsburg 12-8 (10-4 Wolverine Conference), Vicksburg 10-12 (6-8 Wolverine Conference).

BRANDYWINE 103, BENTON HARBOR COUNTRYSIDE 47

At Niles

BENTON HARBOR COUNTRYSIDE (47):

Isaiah Woods 24, Isaac Woods 6, Demauri Walters 8, Demarion Whitelaw 6, Landon Beckman 3. Totals 20 1-4 47.

BRANDYWINE (103):

Jamier Palmer 10, Nylen Goins 6, Robert Whiting 11, Jaremiah Palmer 17, Will Hubbard 2, Brock Dye 7, Byron Linley 10, Jaytee Smith 27, Ethan Adamczyk 5, Jayvon Nichols 8. Totals 41 11-16 103.

Countryside 10 27 34 47

Brandywine 35 52 81 103

3-point baskets: Benton Harbor Countryside 6 (Isaiah Woods 3, Walters 2, Beckman 1), Brandywine 10 (Jamier Palmer 2, Whiting 2, Nichols 2, Goins 1, Linley 1, Smith 1, Adamczyk 1). Total fouls: Benton Harbor Countryside 10, Brandywine 8. Records: Benton Harbor Countryside 3-13, Brandywine 19-3

LAKESHORE 69, BUCHANAN 51

At Stevensville

BUCHANAN (51):

Preston Payne 3, Liam McBeth 1, Karmine Brown 21, Jake Franklin 6, Logan Wiggins 10, Matt Trigg 7, Will Carson 1, Owen Thompson 2. Totals 17 7-11 51.

LAKESHORE (69):

Brady Harris 2, Lane Fry 2, Jack Carlisle 15, Cohen Hurdle 30, Zach Ort 9, Luke Heyn 2, Jarrel Curtiss 2, Spencer Gostlin 5, Alex Toothman 2. Totals 24 13-18 69.

Buchanan 8 20 41 51

Lakeshore 22 35 53 69

3-point baskets: Buchanan 10 (Brown 5, Wiggins 3, Trigg 1, Payne 1), Lakeshore 6 (Hurdle 4, Carlisle 1, Ort 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Buchanan 18 (Franklin), Lakeshore 14. Records: Buchanan 9-13, Lakeshore 12-9