Dowagiac continues busy week with win over Falcons Published 10:58 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

DOWAGIAC — A busy week continue for the Dowagiac girls basketball team Wednesday night.

Playing the second of three games this week, the Chieftains defeated visiting Constantine 44-24 in non-conference action.

The win improved Dowagiac to 11-5 heading into its Lakeland Conference contest with host Berrien Springs Friday night.

The Chieftains took an early eight-point lead (13-5) over the Falcons, while they stretched to 23-11 by halftime.

Dowagiac outscored Constantine 17-9 in the third quarter to turn the game into a rout.

The Falcons (4-13) and Chieftains both scored just four points in the final eight minutes.

Marlie Carpenter led Dowagiac with 14 points, while Maggie Weller added 13 and Faith Green seven. Rebecca Guernsey finished with six points.

Jaedyn Herlein had nine points to lead the Falcons.

“It was nice to get our second win of the week last night,” said Dowagiac Coach Jason Turner. “We played a good all-around game. We hit five threes in the first half, which was great to see. The offense was spread around pretty evenly and we did a good job of finding the open person. Now it is time to get ready for a big conference game on Friday against a team that has played us really tough over the past 3 games we have played them.”