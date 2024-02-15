Buchanan needs overtime to defeat Coloma Published 10:35 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

COLOMA — Visiting Buchanan made 16 out of its 17 free throw attempts in overtime to defeat Coloma 82-71 Tuesday night.

In girls basketball, host Buchanan rolled to an easy 54-23 non-conference victory over the Comets.

Boys Basketball

In a close contest throughout, the Comets (5-13) held leads of 17-15 after one quarter and 36-32 at halftime.

Buchanan (7-12) was able to tie the score at 47-47 after three quarters, and when both teams scored 15 points each in the fourth quarter, overtime was needed.

The Bucks outscored Coloma 20-9 in the four-minute extra session.

Matt Trigg scored a game-high 31 points for Buchanan, while Logan Wiggins added 21 points and Karmine Brown 11.

Xavier Pompey had 24 points to lead the Comets.

The Bucks are off until Monday when they host Marcellus in a non-conference contest.

Girls Basketball

LaBria Austin outscored Coloma by herself as she poured in 27 points.

After a close first quarter (7-3), the Bucks offense took off while defensively, Buchanan held Coloma to a single free throw in the pivotal second quarter.

The Bucks (8-7) led 21-4 at the intermission. Buchanan outscored the Comets 33-19 in the second half.

Austin was the lone Buchanan player to reach double figures. The Bucks also got seven points from Caito Horvath and six points from Cam Carlson.

Buchanan returns to the court Tuesday when it travels to Three Rivers for a non-conference game.