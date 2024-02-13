Lawton pulls away in fourth quarter to top Rangers Published 2:26 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

CASSOPOLIS — Visiting Lawton and Cassopolis went back and forth during their non-conference boys basketball game Monday night with the Blue Devils pulling out a 43-38 victory in the end.

Lawton (8-9) led 16-12 after the opening quarter and 24-21 at the halftime break.

The Rangers (9-7) outscored Lawton 13-9 in the third quarter to take a 34-33 lead heading into the final eight minutes of play.

Unfortunately for Cassopolis, Lawton held it to four points in the final quarter to earn the victory.

The Rangers had a balanced scoring attack led by Ayden Gilliam with nine points. Malachi Ward and Tre Peterson Evans both finished with eight points, Kenny May seven points and Jadyn Brown six points.

Cassopolis jumps back into Southwest 10 Conference play tonight as it hosts Marcellus.