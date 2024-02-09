Dowagiac wins Sturgis tournament Published 12:21 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

STURGIS — The Dowagiac Wrestling Club finished first out of 70 teams at its tournament in Sturgis last Sunday.

Dowagiac sent 20 wrestlers to compete in the tournament, which scores the top 10 wrestlers from each team. Dowagiac finished with 218 points.

Overall, 16 out of the 20 wrestlers finished in the top four.

Take first-place were Henry Krohne, Caspen Phillips, Keith Washington-Rosebush, Aiden Franklin, Ryker Phillips and Nolan Lawrence.

Runners-up were Trip Willis, Rowan Leitke and Jayce Leighton. Placing third were Jaxson Tucker, Hunter Johnson and Ryker Shouse.

Finishing fourth were Kris Tucker, Liam Rankin, John Bakeman and Rigo Gasca.

Dowagiac will host its annual Rumble in the Jack MYWAY Tournament at Dowagiac Union School Sunday. Wrestling is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.