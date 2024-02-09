Big third quarter lifts Wildcats past Bangor Published 2:53 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

MARCELLUS — A 25-point third quarter helped host Marcellus break open its Southwest 10 Conference boys basketball game against Bangor Thursday night.

The Wildcats defeated the Vikings 77-51.

Marcellus jumped out to a 21-15 lead after one quarter, and led 34-29 at halftime.

The Wildcats exploded for 25 points to open the second half while holding the Vikings to 13 points. The Wildcats took a 59-42 lead into the fourth quarter.

Parker Adams had 20 points to lead Marcellus, which also got 17 points from Beau Ferguson and 12 points from Abram Coffey. Adams also had 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Ferguson had four rebounds and a pair of steals.