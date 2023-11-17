Eddies, Vikings have two on Wolverine Conference first team Published 2:50 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — Wolverine Conference co-champions Edwardsburg, Otsego and Three Rivers all had two players named first-team all-conference.

Drew Glaser and Lexi Schimpa were first-team selections, as well as Niles’ Amelia Florkowski.

Vicksburg’s Jennifer Buikema was named Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year.

Second team picks for the Eddies were Sarah Pippin and Danni Purlee. Niles’ Kendall Gerdes earned second-team all-conference honors.

Honorable mention selections for Edwardsburg and Niles were Mya Eberlein and Bree Lake, respectively.

All-Lakeland Conference Volleyball

First Team

Drew Glaser, Edwardsburg

Lexi Schimpa, Edwardsburg

Amelia Florkowski, Niles

Aly Aldrich, Otsego

Bella McCamman, Otsego

Miley Southland, Three Rivers

Jenna Southland, Three Rivers

Coach of the Year

Jennifer Buikema, Vicksburg

Second Team

Sarah Pippin, Edwardsburg

Danni Purlee, Edwardsburg

Kendall Gerdes, Niles

Olivia Dennis, Otsego

Sophie Munch, Plainwell

Arabella Mangold, Three Rivers

Aliza Munro, Three Rivers

Honorable Mention

Mya Eberlein, Edwardsburg

Bree Lake, Niles

Maddy Little, Otsego

Makayla Hough, Paw Paw

Lexi Poel, Plainwell

Addison Nettleman, Sturgis

Allie McGlothlen, Three Rivers

Jenna Schramer, Vicksburg