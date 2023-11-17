Eddies, Vikings have two on Wolverine Conference first team
Published 2:50 pm Friday, November 17, 2023
EDWARDSBURG — Wolverine Conference co-champions Edwardsburg, Otsego and Three Rivers all had two players named first-team all-conference.
Drew Glaser and Lexi Schimpa were first-team selections, as well as Niles’ Amelia Florkowski.
Vicksburg’s Jennifer Buikema was named Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year.
Second team picks for the Eddies were Sarah Pippin and Danni Purlee. Niles’ Kendall Gerdes earned second-team all-conference honors.
Honorable mention selections for Edwardsburg and Niles were Mya Eberlein and Bree Lake, respectively.
All-Lakeland Conference Volleyball
First Team
Drew Glaser, Edwardsburg
Lexi Schimpa, Edwardsburg
Amelia Florkowski, Niles
Aly Aldrich, Otsego
Bella McCamman, Otsego
Miley Southland, Three Rivers
Jenna Southland, Three Rivers
Coach of the Year
Jennifer Buikema, Vicksburg
Second Team
Sarah Pippin, Edwardsburg
Danni Purlee, Edwardsburg
Kendall Gerdes, Niles
Olivia Dennis, Otsego
Sophie Munch, Plainwell
Arabella Mangold, Three Rivers
Aliza Munro, Three Rivers
Honorable Mention
Mya Eberlein, Edwardsburg
Bree Lake, Niles
Maddy Little, Otsego
Makayla Hough, Paw Paw
Lexi Poel, Plainwell
Addison Nettleman, Sturgis
Allie McGlothlen, Three Rivers
Jenna Schramer, Vicksburg