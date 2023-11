Daily Data: Friday, Nov. 17 Published 11:12 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 93, ANDREWS UNIVERSITY 18

At Dowagiac

ANDREWS 18

Dominique Thomas 0, Daniella Nau 5, Emily Hicks 4, Delina Overfield 4, Lindsey Everett 3, D’Mya Duncan 0, Riley Hicks 0, Sarah Banish 2, Maddie Hann 0, Samm Woolford-Hunt 0, Johanna Rivas 0. TOTALS: 7 2-5 18

SOUTHWESTERN 93

Kamryn Patterson 6, Khashya McCoy 6, Macey Laubach11, Cameron Thomas 24, Alanah Smith10, Tori Eldridge 14, Katie Baumgartner 2, Junahya Johnson 5, Amara Palmer 9, Nalani Williams 6. TOTALS: 39 13-22 93

Andrews 0 3 8 18

Southwestern 17 41 71 93

3-point baskets: Andrews: 2 (Nau, Overfield), Southwestern 2 (Laubach, Thomas). Total fouls (fouled out): Andrews 14 (none), Southwestern 16 (none). Records: Andrews University 0-3, Southwestern Michigan 5-0

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 65, ANDREWS UNIVERSITY 51

At Dowagiac

ANDREWS 51

Mugabe Menani 7, Caleb Braswell 9, Asher Odhiambo 3, Ben Adjei 11, Elijah Le Roux 4, Abe Loguerre 3, Johnny Schnepp 5, Zane Jones 0, Jalen Watson 0, Malachi Petitdos 0, Suvan Campbell 9, Liam Cassell 0, Caleb Joseph 0. TOTALS: 18 7-11

SOUTHWESTERN 65

Mikel Forrest 9, Prince Adams 16, Mari Nichols 8, Aries Hull 10, Rodell Davis Jr. 15, Nate Goins 1, Damarion Travis 0, Zach Stokes 3, Kendrick Caldwell 0, Stewart 0, Kenji Ward-Sims 3, ichael Smith 0. TOTALS: 24 11-16 65

Halftime score: Southwestern Michigan 34, Andrew University 21. 3-point baskets: Andrews: 8 (Menani, Braswell 2, Odhiambo, Adjei 3, Schnepp), Southwestern 6 (Forrest, Adams, Davis Jr. 3, Stokes). Total fouls (fouled out): Andrews 17 (none), Southwestern: 14 (none). Records: Andrews University 0-5, Southwestern Michigan 3-2

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

MHSAA Semifinals

At Kellogg Arena, Battle Creek

Division 2

Grand Rapids West Catholic 3, Milan 0

North Branch 3, Grand Rapids Christian 0

Division 3

Kalamazoo Christian 3, Monroe St. Mary Catholic 0

Traverse City St. Francis 3, Cass City 1

MHSAA State Finals

At Kellogg Arena, Battle Creek

Division 2

Saturday, Nov. 18

Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. North Branch, 2:30 p.m.

Division 3

Kalamazoo Christian vs. Traverse City St. Francis, 4:30 p.m.