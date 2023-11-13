Edwardsburg trio earns first-team All-Wolverine Conference
Published 12:04 pm Monday, November 13, 2023
EDWARDSBURG — The reward for winning its first Wolverine Conference soccer title was that Sturgis dominated the all-league squad with four first-team selections and nine total picks.
The Trojans also had Jose Arias named Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year.
Runner-up Edwardsburg had Kya Bryant, Grayson Herbert and Owen Kertes named first-team all-conference, while Dion Sokhadze was a second-team selection, while Annon Billingsley,
Brock Leniski and Emmerick Zelmer were honorable mention picks.
Niles’ Aydan Mccarey was a second-team selection, while Nathan Becraft and Ben Bruckner were named honorable mention.
All-Wolverine Conference Soccer
First Team
Kya Bryant, Edwardsburg
Grayson Herbert, Edwardsburg
Owen Kertes, Edwardsburg
Gabe Jones, Otsego
Brady Holzworth, Paw Paw
Logan Beauregard, Plainwell
Gage Truitt, Plainwell
Connor Wilson, Plainwell
Daven Arias, Sturgis
Kevin Gonzalez, Sturgis
Steve Gonzalez, Sturgis
Gavyn Moore, Sturgis
Luke Malocha, Vicksburg
Coach of the Year
Jose Arias, Sturgis
Second Team
Dion Sokhadze, Edwardsburg
Aydan Mccarey, Niles
Jack Thall, Otsego
Kyle Boff, Paw Paw
Michael Loundsbury, Paw Paw
Andrew Aldred, Plainwell
Luke Johnson, Plainnwell
Mason Meert, Plainwell
Angel Alvarez, Sturgis
Brandin Kelley, Sturgis
Jordan Lopez, Sturgis
Landan Johnson, Vicksburg
Avery Snook, Vicksburg
Honorable Mention
Annon Billingsley, Edwardsburg
Brock Leniski, Edwardsburg
Emmerick Zelmer, Edwardsburg
Nathan Becraft, Niles
Ben Bruckner, Niles
Tyler Wolfe, Otsego
Nolan Edgell, Plainwell
Zach Holtman, Plainwell
Martin Alcanter, Sturgis
Aaron Castro, Sturgis
Carter Rice, Three Rivers
Christian Selent, Three Rivers
Leo Carrera, Vicksburg
Billy Hull, Vicksburg