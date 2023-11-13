Edwardsburg trio earns first-team All-Wolverine Conference Published 12:04 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — The reward for winning its first Wolverine Conference soccer title was that Sturgis dominated the all-league squad with four first-team selections and nine total picks.

The Trojans also had Jose Arias named Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year.

Runner-up Edwardsburg had Kya Bryant, Grayson Herbert and Owen Kertes named first-team all-conference, while Dion Sokhadze was a second-team selection, while Annon Billingsley,

Brock Leniski and Emmerick Zelmer were honorable mention picks.

Niles’ Aydan Mccarey was a second-team selection, while Nathan Becraft and Ben Bruckner were named honorable mention.

All-Wolverine Conference Soccer

First Team

Kya Bryant, Edwardsburg

Grayson Herbert, Edwardsburg

Owen Kertes, Edwardsburg

Gabe Jones, Otsego

Brady Holzworth, Paw Paw

Logan Beauregard, Plainwell

Gage Truitt, Plainwell

Connor Wilson, Plainwell

Daven Arias, Sturgis

Kevin Gonzalez, Sturgis

Steve Gonzalez, Sturgis

Gavyn Moore, Sturgis

Luke Malocha, Vicksburg

Coach of the Year

Jose Arias, Sturgis

Second Team

Dion Sokhadze, Edwardsburg

Aydan Mccarey, Niles

Jack Thall, Otsego

Kyle Boff, Paw Paw

Michael Loundsbury, Paw Paw

Andrew Aldred, Plainwell

Luke Johnson, Plainnwell

Mason Meert, Plainwell

Angel Alvarez, Sturgis

Brandin Kelley, Sturgis

Jordan Lopez, Sturgis

Landan Johnson, Vicksburg

Avery Snook, Vicksburg

Honorable Mention

Annon Billingsley, Edwardsburg

Brock Leniski, Edwardsburg

Emmerick Zelmer, Edwardsburg

Nathan Becraft, Niles

Ben Bruckner, Niles

Tyler Wolfe, Otsego

Nolan Edgell, Plainwell

Zach Holtman, Plainwell

Martin Alcanter, Sturgis

Aaron Castro, Sturgis

Carter Rice, Three Rivers

Christian Selent, Three Rivers

Leo Carrera, Vicksburg

Billy Hull, Vicksburg