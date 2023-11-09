SMC’s Nate, LMC’s Bruckner, Deeb earn All-Region Published 7:33 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The volleyball seasons have wrapped up for Southwestern Michigan College and Lake Michigan College, but the accolades keep coming in.

On Wednesday, the National Junior College Athletic Association released its Region 12 All-Regional volleyball team for the 2023 season.

The Roadrunners’ Nikki Nate, who was the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference Player of the Year, and the Red Hawks’ Jillian Bruckner and Olivia Deeb were both selected for the squad.

Nate, who was also first-team All-MCCAA and All-Conference, finished her sophomore season with 395 kills (3.06 per set), a hitting percentage of .387, 407 digs (3.16 per set), 100 blocks, 504 service points and 53 aces.

Nate, of Niles, led Region 12 in hitting percentage, while she was third in points, runner-up in block assists (88) and third in total blocks.

Bruckner, a freshman from Niles, completed her season with 552 kills (3.63) per set, an attack percentage of .267, 121 digs (0.80 per set), 97 blocks, 685 points and 55 aces.

Her 552 kills was No. 1 in Region 12, while she also led the league in points. Bruckner was runner-up points per set, third in solo blocks (59), third in total blocks and fifth in kills per set.

Deeb, a sophomore from Wayland, had a region-leading 1,246 assists (8.2 per set), 428 digs (2.82 per set), 251 points and 94 aces, was also tops in Region 12.

NJCAA Region 12

Volleyball All-Region Team

Piper Clark, St. Clair County CC

Ruby Earl, Mott CC

Chante Hudgins, Macomb CC

Phoenix Stricker, Mott CC

Kenadee Tompkins, Jackson

Braelyn Berry, Grand Rapids CC

Lizzie MacIntosh, Grand Rapids CC

Kaitlynn Bennett Muskegon CC

Lillian Peterson Grand Rapids C

Nikki Nate, Southwestern Michigan

Karsyn Near Lansing CC

Olivia Deeb, Lake Michigan College

Danika Fyan, Lansing

Jillian Bruckner, Lake Michigan College

Taylor Lessing, Edison State

Brooklyn Bourne, Edison State

Graceanne Slate, Edison State

Jessa Robbins, Clark State