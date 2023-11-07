Eddies’ Baker, Tomas earn first-team all-conference
Published 7:34 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023
EDWARDSBURG — Seniors Chloe Baker and Vivian Tomas, of Edwardsburg, were two of 11 players to earn first-team All-Wolverine Conference golf honors for 2023.
Madison Webb, who led Sturgis to the league championship, was the Outstanding Golfer of the Year. Webb led the first-team selections with a stroke average of 41.50.
She edged Plainwell’s Ayla Jaeger, who finished runner-up to Webb with a stroke average of 41.67. Jaeger was the conference tournament medalist as she shot a 77.
The top 10 finishers in stroke average earn first-team honors, while the next five players are honorable mention.
Baker finished fifth overall with a stroke average of 45.50, while Tomas was sixth with an average of 47.00
Sturgis’ Ken Schau was named Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year.
All-Wolverine Conference Golf
First Team
Madison Webb, Sturgis – 41.50
Ayla Jaeger, Plainwell – 41.67
Brooklynn Ringler, Vicksburg – 43.40
Citori Kosmerick, Sturgis – 43.80
Chloe Baker, Edwardsburg – 45.50
Vivian Tomas, Edwardsburg – 47.00
Maddison Diekman, Vicksburg – 47.30
Olivia Penney, Vicksburg – 47.30
Annesa Jaeger, Plainwell – 48.13
Malia Holmes, Otsego – 48.30
Grace Mitchell, Paw Paw – 48.30
Honorable Mention
Peyton Smith, Vicksburg – 48.89
Kaylin Pease, Paw Paw – 49.50
Mia Martinez, Sturgis – 49.50
Sydney Grile, Otsego – 49.60
Aspen Hyska, Sturgis – 49.90
Conference Finals Medalist
Ayla Jaeger, Plainwell – 77
Outstanding Golfer Award
Madison Webb, Sturgis
Coach of the Year
Ken Schau, Sturgis