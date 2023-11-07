Eddies’ Baker, Tomas earn first-team all-conference Published 7:34 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — Seniors Chloe Baker and Vivian Tomas, of Edwardsburg, were two of 11 players to earn first-team All-Wolverine Conference golf honors for 2023.

Madison Webb, who led Sturgis to the league championship, was the Outstanding Golfer of the Year. Webb led the first-team selections with a stroke average of 41.50.

She edged Plainwell’s Ayla Jaeger, who finished runner-up to Webb with a stroke average of 41.67. Jaeger was the conference tournament medalist as she shot a 77.

The top 10 finishers in stroke average earn first-team honors, while the next five players are honorable mention.

Baker finished fifth overall with a stroke average of 45.50, while Tomas was sixth with an average of 47.00

Sturgis’ Ken Schau was named Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year.

All-Wolverine Conference Golf

First Team

Madison Webb, Sturgis – 41.50

Ayla Jaeger, Plainwell – 41.67

Brooklynn Ringler, Vicksburg – 43.40

Citori Kosmerick, Sturgis – 43.80

Chloe Baker, Edwardsburg – 45.50

Vivian Tomas, Edwardsburg – 47.00

Maddison Diekman, Vicksburg – 47.30

Olivia Penney, Vicksburg – 47.30

Annesa Jaeger, Plainwell – 48.13

Malia Holmes, Otsego – 48.30

Grace Mitchell, Paw Paw – 48.30

Honorable Mention

Peyton Smith, Vicksburg – 48.89

Kaylin Pease, Paw Paw – 49.50

Mia Martinez, Sturgis – 49.50

Sydney Grile, Otsego – 49.60

Aspen Hyska, Sturgis – 49.90

Conference Finals Medalist

Ayla Jaeger, Plainwell – 77

Outstanding Golfer Award

Madison Webb, Sturgis

Coach of the Year

Ken Schau, Sturgis