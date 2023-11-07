Brandywine, Buchanan lead all-conference picks
Published 7:53 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023
NILES — Lakeland Conference champion Brandywine and runner-up Buchanan led the all-league soccer team with four first team selections each.
Dowagiac finished with three first-team picks, while Berrien Springs two players selected.
First-team honorees for the Bobcats were Pedro Segundo, Robbie Dillard, Duane Thompson and Hunter Inman.
Britain Philip, Nate Hollinsworth, Jacob Kuntz and Mason Frontczak were the first-team selections for the Bucks.
Andres Hernandez, Mason Bressler and Frank Kelly represented the Chieftains on the first team, while Steve Thames and Elian Adrianmparany were the selections for the Shamrocks.
Brandywine’s Caleb Adams was named Lakeland Conference Coach of the Year.
All-Lakeland Conference Soccer
First Team
Pedro Segundo, Brandywine
Britain Philip, Buchanan
Andres Hernandez, Dowagiac
Steve Thames, Berrien Springs
Mason Bressler, Dowagiac
Robbie Dillard, Brandywine
Nate Hollinsworth, Buchanan
Elian Adrianmparany, Berrien Springs
Duane Thompson, Brandywine
Frank Kelly, Dowagiac
Jacob Kuntz, Buchanan
Hunter Inman, Brandywine
Goalkeeper
Mason Frontczak, Buchanan
Coach of the Year
Kaleb Adams, Brandywine
Honarble Mention
Zack Kroepel, Dowagiac
Tyler Hannapel, Dowagiac
Raymond Maynard, Dowagiac
Kyler Marshall, Brandywine
Emanuel Mendoza, Brandywine
Louis Sanchez, Brandywine
Henry Gracia, Berrien Springs
Yihyan Shin, Berrien Springs
Luis Mariano, Berrien Springs
Easton May, Buchanan
Chris Patton, Buchanan
Preston Payne, Buchanan
Goalkeeper
Brady Wright, Brandywine