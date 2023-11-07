Brandywine, Buchanan lead all-conference picks Published 7:53 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

NILES — Lakeland Conference champion Brandywine and runner-up Buchanan led the all-league soccer team with four first team selections each.

Dowagiac finished with three first-team picks, while Berrien Springs two players selected.

First-team honorees for the Bobcats were Pedro Segundo, Robbie Dillard, Duane Thompson and Hunter Inman.

Britain Philip, Nate Hollinsworth, Jacob Kuntz and Mason Frontczak were the first-team selections for the Bucks.

Andres Hernandez, Mason Bressler and Frank Kelly represented the Chieftains on the first team, while Steve Thames and Elian Adrianmparany were the selections for the Shamrocks.

Brandywine’s Caleb Adams was named Lakeland Conference Coach of the Year.

All-Lakeland Conference Soccer

First Team

Pedro Segundo, Brandywine

Britain Philip, Buchanan

Andres Hernandez, Dowagiac

Steve Thames, Berrien Springs

Mason Bressler, Dowagiac

Robbie Dillard, Brandywine

Nate Hollinsworth, Buchanan

Elian Adrianmparany, Berrien Springs

Duane Thompson, Brandywine

Frank Kelly, Dowagiac

Jacob Kuntz, Buchanan

Hunter Inman, Brandywine

Goalkeeper

Mason Frontczak, Buchanan

Coach of the Year

Kaleb Adams, Brandywine

Honarble Mention

Zack Kroepel, Dowagiac

Tyler Hannapel, Dowagiac

Raymond Maynard, Dowagiac

Kyler Marshall, Brandywine

Emanuel Mendoza, Brandywine

Louis Sanchez, Brandywine

Henry Gracia, Berrien Springs

Yihyan Shin, Berrien Springs

Luis Mariano, Berrien Springs

Easton May, Buchanan

Chris Patton, Buchanan

Preston Payne, Buchanan

Goalkeeper

Brady Wright, Brandywine