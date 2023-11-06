Southwestern Michigan men 1-1 on opening weekend Published 4:03 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The Southwestern Michigan College men’s basketball team opened its 2023-24 season by going 1-1 at its own Roadrunner Classic at the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse this past weekend.

The Roadrunners dropped a 75-69 decision to Richard J. Daley College out of Chicago in its opening game Friday night, but they rebounded to edge North Central Michigan College 61-57 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs grabbed a 38-33 halftime lead and was able to keep Southwestern Michigan at bay in the final 20 minutes of play.

Mari Nichols (Niles) led the Roadrunners with a game-high 16 points, while Aries Hull (CCC) added 14 and Mikel Forrest (Niles) finished with 12 points.

The Bulldogs had four players in double figures, led by Deontrae Warren’s 15 points.

SMC vs. North Central

On Saturday, Southwestern Michigan took a 32-27 lead into the locker room at the intermission and then held off the Timberwolves in the final 20 minutes of play to earn its first win of the season.

Rodell Davis Jr. led the Roadrunners and all scorers with 20 points. Hull finished with 15 points, while Forrest finished with 10 points.

Southwestern Michigan is back in action Tuesday when it hosts the Bethel University JV. Tipoff is set for approximately 7:30 p.m.