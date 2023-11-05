Buchanan teams finish 18th at state finals Published 1:31 pm Sunday, November 5, 2023

BROOKLYN — The Buchanan boys and girls cross country teams both finished 18th at the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 3 Cross Country Championships at Michigan International Speedway Saturday.

Traverse City St. Francis won the boys’ Division 3 team title with 113 points. The Bucks finished with 391 points.

Coy Weinberg led Buchanan with a 99th place finish in a time of 17:20.

Jackson Lumen Christi won the girls’ championship with 140 points. The Bucks finished with 412 points.

Emma Miller was the top Buchanan finisher with a time of 20:18, which was good for 62nd place.

Division 2

Niles’ Aiden Krueger wrapped up his career with a 72nd-place finish and a time of 16:30 in the boys’ Division 2 race.

Edwardsburg’s Dane Bailey finished 94th (16:21) and Dowagiac’s Owen Saylor 106th (16:46).

Niles’ Charlie Drew finished 184th in the girls’ race with a time of 21:16.

