Daily Data: Friday, Nov. 3
Published 7:50 am Friday, November 3, 2023
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Division 3 District Championship
At Brandywine High School
BUCHANAN 3, BRIDGMAN 1
Match Score
Buchanan d. Bridgman 21-25, 25-11, 25-18, 25-20
Individual Statistics
Kills
Alyssa Carson 16, Chloe Aalfs 13, Adi Dombrowski 4, Izzy Tibbles 4
Digs
Laney Kehoe 15, Aalfs 11, Emily Holt 6
Aces
Sophia Bachman 3
Solo Blocks
Carson 2, Bachman 2
Assisted Blocks
Aalfs 2, Carson 2, Keegan May 2, Adi Dombrowski 2
Assists
Bachman 38
Record: Buchanan 32-7
Division 2 District Championship
At Paw Paw
EDWARDSBURG 3, THREE RIVERS 1
Match Score
Edwardsburg d. Three Rivers 21-25, 25-19, 25-21, 26-24
Individual Statistics
Drew Glaser 27 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Sarah Pippin 17 kills, 11 digs, 4 aces, 1 block; Lexi Schimpa 49 assists, 1 ace, 11 digs and 5 kills; Danni Purlee 14 digs; Ella Laskowski 3 kills, 2 blocks; Ella Armock 2 kills, 1 block; Mya Eberlein 3 kills, 3 blocks
Record: Edwardsburg 22-10-4
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Great Lakes A Tournament
At Port Huron
MUSKEGON CC 3, SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 2
Match Score
Muskegon d. Southwestern 24-26, 13-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-7
Individual Statistics
Leading scorers
Emma Beckman 16 points, 2 aces; Josie West 14 points, 1 ace; Shayla Shears 11 points, 1 ace; Nikki Nate 4 points; Anna Johnson 3 points; Amanda Jones 3 points, 1 ace
Kills
Bianca Hobson 15, Nikki Nate 14, Josie West 9, Emma Beckman 8, Shayla Shears 7, Juliette Schroeder 4, Sophia Deeds 2
Blocks
Emma Beckman 3, Nikki Nate 2, Shayla Shears 1, Juliette Schroeder 1
Digs
Josie West 27, Emma Beckman 20, Amanda Jones 17, Nikki Nate 14, Anna Johnson 14, Shayla Shears 12, Elizabeth Stockdale 8, Sophia Deeds 4, Juliette Schroeder 3, Taylor Miller 3, Bianca Hobson 2
Assists
Anna Johnson 27, Emma Beckman 22
Record: Southwestern 23-12, Muskegon 17-19
Great Lakes B Tournament
At Port Huron
GRAND RAPIDS CC 3, LAKE MICHIGAN 1
Match Score
Grand Rapids d. Lake Michigan 25-11, 21-25, 25-16, 25-17
Individual Statistics
Kills
Jillian Bruckner 13, Sammi Jurgensen 6, Oliva Still 5, Faith Lewis 3
Blocks
Bruckner 3, Lewis 3, Melia Hanny 2, Jurgensen 1
Digs
Kaylee McDaniel 18, Oliva Deeb 8, Peyton Oman 7, Bruckner 6, Jessica Hand 5, Still 4, Summer Hough 3
Aces
Still 2, Bruckner 2, Deeb 1
Assists
Deeb 27
Records: Lake Michigan 25-13, Grand Rapids 24-3
All-MCCAA Volleyball 2023
Piper Clark, St. Clair County Community College
Ruby Earl, Mott Community College
Chante Hudgins, Macomb Community College
Phoenix Stricker, Mott Community College
Kenadee Tompkins, Jackson College
Braelyn Berry, Grand Rapids Community College
Kayla Baase, Delta College
Lizzie MacIntosh, Grand Rapids Community College
Kaitlynn Bennett, Muskegon Community College
Lillian Peterson, Grand Rapids Community College
Nikki Nate, Southwestern Michigan College
Karsyn Near, Lansing Community College
Olivia Deeb, Lake Michigan College
Danika Fyan, Lansing Community College
Jillian Bruckner, Lake Michigan College
Coach of the Year
Chip Will, Grand Rapids Community College
MCCAA Western Conference Volleyball Awards
Player of the Year
Nikki Nate, Southwestern Michigan College
Coach of the Year
Emily Quintero, Lansing Community College
Western Conference First Team
Nikki Nate, Southwestern Michigan College
Karsyn Near, Lansing Community College
Olivia Deeb, Lake Michigan College
Danika Fyan, Lansing Community College
Jillian Bruckner, Lake Michigan College
Josie West, Southwestern Michigan College
Macey Beyerlein, Lansing Community College
Gabrianna Kringle, Kellogg Community College
Western Conference Second Team
Faith Lewis, Lake Michigan College
Emma Beckman, Southwestern Michigan College
Ellie Robinson, Lansing Community College
Anna Hoch, Lansing Community College
Kaylee McDaniel, Lake Michigan College
Alex Widner, Lansing Community College
Olivia Still, Lake Michigan College
Bianca Hobson, Southwestern Michigan College
Western Conference Honorable Mention
Julia May, Kellogg Community College
Rainie Atherton, Kalamazoo Valley Community College
Ella Didion, Lansing Community College
Sammi Jurgensen, Lake Michigan College
Megan Hecht, Kalamazoo Valley Community College
Jordyn Arnold, Kellogg Community College
Madison Burke, Kalamazoo Valley Community College
Rylie Glass, Kalamazoo Valley Community College
Alea Fisher, Glen Oaks Community College
Grace Wood, Kalamazoo Valley Community College
Kaytlin Smith, Glen Oaks Community College
Nicole Smothermon, Glen Oaks Community College
Jillian Clary, Kellogg Community College
JCarla Harris, Marian University Ancilla
Alayna Wimberly, Glen Oaks Community College
Western Conference All-Freshman Team
Karsyn Near, Lansing Community College
Jillian Bruckner, Lake Michigan College
Josie West, Southwestern Michigan College
Gabrianna Kringle, Kellogg Community College
Anna Hoch, Lansing Community College
Kaylee McDaniel, Lake Michigan College