Daily Data: Friday, Nov. 3

Published 7:50 am Friday, November 3, 2023

By Scott Novak

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Division 3 District Championship

At Brandywine High School

BUCHANAN 3, BRIDGMAN 1

Match Score

Buchanan d. Bridgman 21-25, 25-11, 25-18, 25-20

 

Individual Statistics

Kills

Alyssa Carson 16, Chloe Aalfs 13, Adi Dombrowski 4, Izzy Tibbles 4

Digs

Laney Kehoe 15, Aalfs 11, Emily Holt 6

Aces

Sophia Bachman 3

Solo Blocks 

Carson 2, Bachman 2

Assisted Blocks

Aalfs 2, Carson 2, Keegan May 2, Adi Dombrowski 2

Assists

Bachman 38

Record: Buchanan 32-7

 

Division 2 District Championship

At Paw Paw

EDWARDSBURG 3, THREE RIVERS 1

Match Score

Edwardsburg d. Three Rivers 21-25, 25-19, 25-21, 26-24

 

Individual Statistics

Drew Glaser 27 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Sarah Pippin 17 kills, 11 digs, 4 aces, 1 block; Lexi Schimpa 49 assists, 1 ace, 11 digs and 5 kills; Danni Purlee 14 digs; Ella Laskowski 3 kills, 2 blocks; Ella Armock 2 kills, 1 block; Mya Eberlein 3 kills, 3 blocks

Record: Edwardsburg 22-10-4

 

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Great Lakes A Tournament

At Port Huron

MUSKEGON CC 3, SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 2

Match Score

Muskegon d. Southwestern 24-26, 13-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-7

 

Individual Statistics

Leading scorers

Emma Beckman 16 points, 2 aces; Josie West 14 points, 1 ace; Shayla Shears 11 points, 1 ace; Nikki Nate 4 points; Anna Johnson 3 points; Amanda Jones 3 points, 1 ace

Kills

Bianca Hobson 15, Nikki Nate 14, Josie West 9, Emma Beckman 8, Shayla Shears 7, Juliette Schroeder 4, Sophia Deeds 2

Blocks

Emma Beckman 3, Nikki Nate 2, Shayla Shears 1, Juliette Schroeder 1

Digs

Josie West 27, Emma Beckman 20, Amanda Jones 17, Nikki Nate 14, Anna Johnson 14, Shayla Shears 12, Elizabeth Stockdale 8, Sophia Deeds 4, Juliette Schroeder 3, Taylor Miller 3, Bianca Hobson 2

Assists

Anna Johnson 27, Emma Beckman 22

Record: Southwestern 23-12, Muskegon 17-19

 

Great Lakes B Tournament

At Port Huron

GRAND RAPIDS CC 3, LAKE MICHIGAN 1

Match Score

Grand Rapids d. Lake Michigan 25-11, 21-25, 25-16, 25-17

 

Individual Statistics

Kills

Jillian Bruckner 13, Sammi Jurgensen 6, Oliva Still 5, Faith Lewis 3

Blocks

Bruckner 3, Lewis 3, Melia Hanny 2, Jurgensen 1

Digs

Kaylee McDaniel 18, Oliva Deeb 8, Peyton Oman 7, Bruckner 6, Jessica Hand 5, Still 4, Summer Hough 3

Aces

Still 2, Bruckner 2, Deeb 1

Assists

Deeb 27

Records: Lake Michigan 25-13, Grand Rapids 24-3

 

All-MCCAA Volleyball 2023

Piper Clark, St. Clair County Community College

Ruby Earl, Mott Community College

Chante Hudgins, Macomb Community College

Phoenix Stricker, Mott Community College

Kenadee Tompkins, Jackson College

Braelyn Berry, Grand Rapids Community College

Kayla Baase, Delta College

Lizzie MacIntosh, Grand Rapids Community College

Kaitlynn Bennett, Muskegon Community College

Lillian Peterson, Grand Rapids Community College

Nikki Nate, Southwestern Michigan College

Karsyn Near, Lansing Community College

Olivia Deeb, Lake Michigan College

Danika Fyan, Lansing Community College

Jillian Bruckner, Lake Michigan College

 

Coach of the Year

Chip Will, Grand Rapids Community College

 

 

MCCAA Western Conference Volleyball Awards

Player of the Year

Nikki Nate, Southwestern Michigan College

 

Coach of the Year

Emily Quintero, Lansing Community College

 

Western Conference First Team

Nikki Nate, Southwestern Michigan College

Karsyn Near, Lansing Community College

Olivia Deeb, Lake Michigan College

Danika Fyan, Lansing Community College

Jillian Bruckner, Lake Michigan College

Josie West, Southwestern Michigan College

Macey Beyerlein, Lansing Community College

Gabrianna Kringle, Kellogg Community College

 

Western Conference Second Team

Faith Lewis, Lake Michigan College

Emma Beckman, Southwestern Michigan College

Ellie Robinson, Lansing Community College

Anna Hoch, Lansing Community College

Kaylee McDaniel, Lake Michigan College

Alex Widner, Lansing Community College

Olivia Still, Lake Michigan College

Bianca Hobson, Southwestern Michigan College

 

Western Conference Honorable Mention

Julia May, Kellogg Community College

Rainie Atherton, Kalamazoo Valley Community College

Ella Didion, Lansing Community College

Sammi Jurgensen, Lake Michigan College

Megan Hecht, Kalamazoo Valley Community College

Jordyn Arnold, Kellogg Community College

Madison Burke, Kalamazoo Valley Community College

Rylie Glass, Kalamazoo Valley Community College

Alea Fisher, Glen Oaks Community College

Grace Wood, Kalamazoo Valley Community College

Kaytlin Smith, Glen Oaks Community College

Nicole Smothermon, Glen Oaks Community College

Jillian Clary, Kellogg Community College

JCarla Harris, Marian University Ancilla

Alayna Wimberly, Glen Oaks Community College

 

Western Conference All-Freshman Team

Karsyn Near, Lansing Community College

Jillian Bruckner, Lake Michigan College

Josie West, Southwestern Michigan College

Gabrianna Kringle, Kellogg Community College

Anna Hoch, Lansing Community College

Kaylee McDaniel, Lake Michigan College

