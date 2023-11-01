Tri-State Holiday Classic returns; Roadrunner Classic begins Friday Published 11:31 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The second annual Tri-State Holiday Classic will be Dec. 15-16 at Southwestern Michigan College.

The field has been expanded to include boys and girls teams. There will also be seven games spread out over the two days at the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse.

Scheduled to participate are Benton Harbor, Buchanan, Watervliet, Edwardsburg, Niles and Dowagiac from Michigan; South Bend Riley from Indiana; and North Lawndale, Hillcrest, Morgan Park and Glenbrook South from Illinois.

In the inaugural edition of the Holiday Classic, Michigan went 2-3 against teams from Indiana and Illinois.

Dowagiac went 1-1 with an easy 46-17 win over Riley. Niles was defeated by Riley 43-29, while Edwardsburg lost to Elkhart, 65-52.

The complete schedule of matchup and game times will be released later this month.

Roadrunner Classic

The inaugural Roadrunner Classic features a total of eight men’s and women’s college basketball games on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, games tip off at 1 p.m. with North Central Michigan Timberwolves women vs. the Glen Oaks Vikings, followed by Glen Oaks facing the North Central men at 3 p.m., SMC vs. the Edison State Chargers women at 5 p.m., and SMC men vs. Richard J. Daley College at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, games tip off at 11 a.m. between the women of Glen Oaks vs. Edison State, followed by Glen Oaks men facing Daley at 1 p.m., the SMC women facing North Central Michigan at 3 p.m. and North Central Michigan men vs. SMC at 5 p.m.

Admission is free. The Zollar Cafe will be open to serve Starbucks beverages and other concessions.