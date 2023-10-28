Buchanan defense comes to the rescue against United Published 3:52 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

RICHLAND — Buchanan’s offense had a pretty decent night Friday, but it was the defensive unit that saved the Bucks’ season.

Trailing 21-8 at halftime, Buchanan’s defense intercepted four United passes in the second half and roared back for a 29-21 Division 6 district semifinal win over Kalamazoo United at Gull Lake High School.

Buchanan, now 7-3, advance to next weekend’s district championship against the winner of Saturday’s Olivet at Constantine game.

Down by a pair of scores, Buchanan received the opening kickoff of the third quarter and drove 75 yards to score on Nico Finn’s 1-yard dive. Mason Frontczak added the PAT to pull the Bucks within one score, 21-15 with 4:20 left in the period.

After the ensuing kickoff, United took over possession at its own 25. But the Titans didn’t keep the ball for too long. On second down and 12 yards to go at his 22, Titans’ quarterback Jackson Herder was intercepted by the Bucks’ junior linebacker Gabe Tompkins, who returned the ball 22 yards for a Buchanan touchdown. Frontczak booted the PAT, putting the Bucks up 22-21 with 2:49 to go in the third quarter.

The Titans again relinquished the pigskin after the Bucks’junior defensive back Tyler Baker picked off a Herder pass. Buchanan, however, came away without a first down on its next series and was forced to punt. United turned it over again after Herder ran two plays before he would throw his third interception, this one to the Bucks’ Maishaun Hayes.

Two possessions later, Buchanan would drive 56 yards to score in 10 plays on a 10-yard TD dash by junior tailback Leland Payne. Frontczak’s final PAT sailed through the uprights successfully with 1:47 left in the game, giving the Bucks a 29-21 advantage.

Buchanan’s Finn intercepted another Herder pass with 1:34 left in the contest. The Bucks’ offense then came on the field and ran two plays before the clock expired.

Leading the defensive charge for Buchanan was Tompkins with seven tackles. AJ Camille-Mcleod added six, while Baker, Ryan Hickok and Finn all piled up five apiece for the Bucks.

“Gabe had an outstanding night for us out there on defense. His pick six was a big momentum changer for us,” Buchanan Coach Mark Frey said.

Buchanan outgained United in total yardage 251-160, including a 201-55 edge on the ground.

“When things get tough for us offensively we need to continue running behind our guys up front like Drew Anderson, AJ Camille-Mcleod and Caden Legault. All of them are seniors and they did a nice job for us up there,” Frey said.

Finn ran the ball 21 times for 103 yards and one TD.

Payne added 13 attempts for 67 yards and he completed 7-of-12 passes for 50 yards and one touchdown.

“We didn’t do anything fancy at halftime. I just asked the kids if they wanted to play next week or not. We had to come out and play more disciplined, cut down on penalties and just have fewer mistakes,” Frey said.

“We challenged our offensive line at halftime. A big key was going to be them being able to control the clock in their bone set. They just had a phenomenal second half. We needed three yards per carry and I think we got it. United was laying off us on the edge so we just started running the ball instead of throwing it. We just kind’ve took what the defense gave us.”

In the first half, United grabbed an early 7-0 lead on Jack Finney’s two-yard rushing TD and the PAT from senior place kicker Thomas Batts at the 3:21 mark of the first quarter.

Buchanan seized its first points of the game on Jake Franklin’s 27-yard scoring toss to Kyle Lewis-Schadler. Frontcak toed the PAT for a 8-7 Bucks’ advantage with 11:37 left in the second quarter.

But United scored twice more before intermission on Sam Finley’s one-yard dive and Herder’s seven-yard TD pass to Nathan Fetterley with just 0:22 left before intermission. Keegan McCue ran in a two-point conversion after the Titans’ second TD to put them up 13 points at the break.

Despite the loss, United Coach Troy Ayotte was pleased with the performance of his Titans and their season.

“Buchanan’s defensive backfield did a nice job in the second half. That first score of the third quarter allowed them to stick with their running game. It was a tale of two halves tonight,” Ayotte said.