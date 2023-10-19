The Leaderboard: Area defensive stat leaders after week 8 Published 4:50 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

NILES — Some of the top defensive football players in the Leaderpub area continuing their impressive play as he approach the regular season finale.

Leader Publications is listing the top 10 defensive stat leaders heading into week 9. This listing reflects stats submitted by area coaches. For inclusion, stats should be sent to scott.novak@leaderpub.com and max.harden@leaderpub.com.

* Cassopolis’ stats reflect seven games of play. Cassopolis’ Week 4 opponent, Hartford, forfeited its games prior to the start of the 2023 season.

Tackles

Tim Masterman, Dowagiac – 81 Nicholas Finn, Buchanan – 71 Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 69 Joseph Frazier, Brandywine – 68 Kyle Lewis, Buchanan – 64 Alex Cole, Niles – 62.5 Dean Roberts, Buchanan – 50 Alban Camille-McLeod, Brandywine – 49

T8. Avery Amundsen, Dowagiac – 49

10. Jameson Pleasant, Buchanan – 48

Interceptions

Jaden Ivery, Niles – 3

T2. Nico Finn, Buchanan – 1

T2. Jaremiah Palmer, Brandywine – 1

T2. Paul Hess, Niles – 1

T2. Malachi Ward, Cassopolis – 1*

T2. Jamal Williams, Dowagiac – 1

T2. Kyle Lewis, Buchanan – 1

T2. Isiah Hill, Dowagiac – 1

T2. Tyler Baker, Buchanan – 1

T2. Paul Hess, Niles – 1

T2. Jamari Brown, Buchanan – 1

Sacks

Caden Legault, Buchanan – 5 Gavin Schoff, Brandywine – 4 Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles – 2.5

T3. Josh Patrolia, Brandywine – 2.5

T3. Sam Rucker, Niles – 2

T3. Brock Dye, Brandywine – 2

T3. Jacob Leitch, Dowagiac – 2

T3. Lucas Zeiger, Buchanan – 2

Tim Masterman, Dowagiac – 1

T9. Alban Camille-McLeod, Buchanan – 1

T9. Nico Finn, Buchanan – 1

T9. Isiah Hill, Dowagiac – 1

T9. Mason Smego, Cassopolis – 1*

T9. Kaeden Warfield, Brandywine – 1

T9. Lucas Zeiger, Buchanan – 1

T9. Turner Westrate, Cassopolis – 1

T9. Brandon Hamilton, Niles – 1

T9. Paul Hess, Niles – 1

T9. Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 1

T9. Dane Asmus, Niles – 1

T9. Lucas Symczack, Dowagiac – 1

T9. Gabe Thompkins, Buchanan – 1

T9. Kaden Garrod, Niles – 1

T9. Owen Tompkins, Buchanan –

Defensive Touchdowns

Jaden Ivery, Niles – 2 Nico Finn, Buchanan – 1

