The Leaderboard: Area offensive stat leaders after week 8 Published 5:00 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

NILES — There were some impressive performances from Leaderpub-area scene players this week.

Leader Publications is listing the top 10 offensive stat leaders heading into week 9. This listing reflects stats submitted by area coaches. This list is based on the stats that are sent to Leader Publications, so there may be some players not listed/not updated because their team did not submit their stats. For inclusion, stats should be sent to scott.novak@leaderpub.com and max.harden@leaderpub.com.

*Cassopolis’ stats reflect seven games of play. Cassopolis’ Week 4 opponent, Hartford, forfeited its games prior to the start of the 2023 season.

Passing yards

Jake Franklin, Buchanan – 987 Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 623* Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine – 404 Talon Brawley, Niles – 379 Isiah Fitchett, Dowagiac – 290 Ezekiel Pegura, Edwardsburg, 100*

Carries

Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 138 Paul Hess, Niles – 130 Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 117 Nicholas Finn, Buchanan – 110 Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine – 97 Leland Payne, Buchanan – 74 Talon Brawley, Niles – 59 Carson Cebra, Edwardsburg – 58* Kaleb Smith, Dowagiac – 57* Kaden Warfield, Brandywine – 51

Rushing yards

Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 828 Paul Hess, Niles – 743 Nicholas Finn, Buchanan – 574 Kaleb Smith, Dowagiac – 539** Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles – 533 Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 492 Keegan Parsons, Edwardsburg, 465* Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 447 Lamone Moore Jr., Dowagiac – 435 Sam Rucker, Niles – 413

Receptions

Nico Finn, Buchanan – 29

Malachi Ward, Cassopolis – 16* Tyler Baker, Buchanan – 15

T3. Brenden Olsen, Niles – 15

Kyle Lewis, Buchanan – 14 Jamari Brown, Buchanan – 13 Josh Winchester-Jones, Dowagiac – 12 Kenny May, Cassopolis – 11* Brock Dye, Brandywine – 10 Ryan Hickok, Buchanan – 7

Receiving yards

1. Nico Finn, Buchanan – 444

Malachi Ward, Cassopolis – 300* Brenden Olsen, Niles – 293 Josh WInchester-Jones, Dowagiac – 247 Kenny May, Cassopolis – 232* Brock Dye, Brandywine – 145 Tyler Baker, Buchanan – 144 Kyle Lewis, Buchanan – 142 Sam Rucker, Niles – 92 Jamari Brown, Buchanan – 86

Total touchdowns

Paul Hess, Niles – 17 Talon Brawley, Niles – 15 Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 14*

Jake Franklin, Buchanan – 12 Nicholas Finn, Buchanan –11 Lamone Moore Jr., Dowagiac – 8

T6. Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 8

Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 7

T8. Ezekiel Pegura, Edwardsburg – 7