The Leaderboard: Area offensive stat leaders after week 8
Published 5:00 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023
NILES — There were some impressive performances from Leaderpub-area scene players this week.
Leader Publications is listing the top 10 offensive stat leaders heading into week 9. This listing reflects stats submitted by area coaches. This list is based on the stats that are sent to Leader Publications, so there may be some players not listed/not updated because their team did not submit their stats. For inclusion, stats should be sent to scott.novak@leaderpub.com and max.harden@leaderpub.com.
*Cassopolis’ stats reflect seven games of play. Cassopolis’ Week 4 opponent, Hartford, forfeited its games prior to the start of the 2023 season.
Passing yards
- Jake Franklin, Buchanan – 987
- Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 623*
- Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine – 404
- Talon Brawley, Niles – 379
- Isiah Fitchett, Dowagiac – 290
- Ezekiel Pegura, Edwardsburg, 100*
Carries
- Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 138
- Paul Hess, Niles – 130
- Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 117
- Nicholas Finn, Buchanan – 110
- Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine – 97
- Leland Payne, Buchanan – 74
- Talon Brawley, Niles – 59
- Carson Cebra, Edwardsburg – 58*
- Kaleb Smith, Dowagiac – 57*
- Kaden Warfield, Brandywine – 51
Rushing yards
- Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 828
- Paul Hess, Niles – 743
- Nicholas Finn, Buchanan – 574
- Kaleb Smith, Dowagiac – 539**
- Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles – 533
- Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 492
- Keegan Parsons, Edwardsburg, 465*
- Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 447
- Lamone Moore Jr., Dowagiac – 435
- Sam Rucker, Niles – 413
Receptions
- Nico Finn, Buchanan – 29
- Malachi Ward, Cassopolis – 16*
- Tyler Baker, Buchanan – 15
T3. Brenden Olsen, Niles – 15
- Kyle Lewis, Buchanan – 14
- Jamari Brown, Buchanan – 13
- Josh Winchester-Jones, Dowagiac – 12
- Kenny May, Cassopolis – 11*
- Brock Dye, Brandywine – 10
- Ryan Hickok, Buchanan – 7
Receiving yards
1. Nico Finn, Buchanan – 444
- Malachi Ward, Cassopolis – 300*
- Brenden Olsen, Niles – 293
- Josh WInchester-Jones, Dowagiac – 247
- Kenny May, Cassopolis – 232*
- Brock Dye, Brandywine – 145
- Tyler Baker, Buchanan – 144
- Kyle Lewis, Buchanan – 142
- Sam Rucker, Niles – 92
- Jamari Brown, Buchanan – 86
Total touchdowns
- Paul Hess, Niles – 17
- Talon Brawley, Niles – 15
- Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 14*
- Jake Franklin, Buchanan – 12
- Nicholas Finn, Buchanan –11
- Lamone Moore Jr., Dowagiac – 8
T6. Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 8
- Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 7
T8. Ezekiel Pegura, Edwardsburg – 7
- Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles – 6