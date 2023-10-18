Stubblefield goal sends Edwardsburg to district finals

Published 12:18 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

By Scott Novak

STEVENSVILLE — Mobius Stubblefield scored in the 32nd minute and the Edwardsburg soccer team made that stand up as it defeated St. Joseph 1-0 in the Division 2 District semifinal hosted by Lakeshore Tuesday night.

The win advances the Eddies (12-6) to the district championship for the second straight year. Edwardsburg will face unbeaten and fifth-ranked Sturgis (16-0-1) for the title at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The Trojans defeated the Eddies 4-1 earlier this month in their Wolverine Conference matchup. Sturgis clinched the league title with the win over Edwardsburg.

The win over the Bears avenged back-to-back losses to St. Joseph. Edwardsburg dropped a 2-1 decision to the Bears during the regular season, while St. Joseph (12-8-3) defeated the Eddies 4-1 in last year’s district championship match.

Dion Sakhadze set up the Edwardsburg goal as he played a ball across the front of the goal, which Stubblefield put in the back of the net.

St. Joseph outshot the Eddies 9-6. Noah Shepard stopped all nine shots he faced.

Sturgis advanced to the championship match with a 4-3 win over another Wolverine Conference foe, Vicksburg Tuesday night.

The Trojans got three goals from Daven Arias. Jesus Montoya had the other goal for Sturgis.

More Sports

Centreville tops Cassopolis in battle for Southwest 10 title

SMC’s Nate, LMC’s McDaniel receive fourth conference honor

Daily Data: Wednesday, Oct. 17

Selent scores five goals as Wildcats eliminate Bucks

Print Article