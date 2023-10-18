Stubblefield goal sends Edwardsburg to district finals Published 12:18 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

STEVENSVILLE — Mobius Stubblefield scored in the 32nd minute and the Edwardsburg soccer team made that stand up as it defeated St. Joseph 1-0 in the Division 2 District semifinal hosted by Lakeshore Tuesday night.

The win advances the Eddies (12-6) to the district championship for the second straight year. Edwardsburg will face unbeaten and fifth-ranked Sturgis (16-0-1) for the title at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The Trojans defeated the Eddies 4-1 earlier this month in their Wolverine Conference matchup. Sturgis clinched the league title with the win over Edwardsburg.

The win over the Bears avenged back-to-back losses to St. Joseph. Edwardsburg dropped a 2-1 decision to the Bears during the regular season, while St. Joseph (12-8-3) defeated the Eddies 4-1 in last year’s district championship match.

Dion Sakhadze set up the Edwardsburg goal as he played a ball across the front of the goal, which Stubblefield put in the back of the net.

St. Joseph outshot the Eddies 9-6. Noah Shepard stopped all nine shots he faced.

Sturgis advanced to the championship match with a 4-3 win over another Wolverine Conference foe, Vicksburg Tuesday night.

The Trojans got three goals from Daven Arias. Jesus Montoya had the other goal for Sturgis.