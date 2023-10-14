Bobcats advance to district semifinals Published 10:43 pm Saturday, October 14, 2023

NILES — Pedro Segundo had a pair of goals, while Emmauel Mendoza helped host Brandywine advance in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 4 District Soccer Tournament Wednesday night.

The Bobcats scored three times in the first half and added a pair of goals in the final 40 minutes to defeat Our Lady of the Lake 5-3. Brandywine advanced to the district semifinals Oct. 16 in Bridgman. The Bobcats will face the host Bees.

“The Bobcats gave up an early goal in the first three minutes of the game and fought back to tie 1-1,” said Brandywine Coach Caleb Adams. “At half time, the Bobcats had a 3-2 lead, but again gave up the equalizer early in the second half. The final two goals were scored in the last nine minutes to secure the win. We matched up well against a solid defensive line from Our Lady.

“Both teams got their share of yellow cards during a physical game, and both teams scored off of set plays. We were happy to be able to come up with a win against another solid team.”

Segundo scored the equalizer in the first half, while Robby Dillard gave Brandywine a 2-1 lead before Segundo scored ago to extend the Bobcats’ advantage to 3-2.

In the second half, Segundo assisted on the Mendoza goal. Mendoza then capped the scored on a shot from outside the box.

Brandywine outshot Our Lady of the Lake 22-20.