Roundup: Eddies, Vikings pick up Wolverine wins Published 1:36 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

1 of 4

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg volleyball team kept its hopes of a share of the Wolverine Conference title alive with a 3-0 sweep of visiting Vicksburg Thursday night.

Meanwhile, in Plainwell, visiting Niles picked up its second conference win of the season with a 3-0 sweep of the Trojans.

Edwardsburg Volleyball

The Eddies (20-10-4, 5-1 Wolverine) remained a game behind undefeated Three Rivers with a 25-20, 25-21 and 25-13 win over the Bulldogs.

Drew Glaser led Edwardsburg with 16 kills, 11 digs and two blocks, while Ella Laskowski added nine kills and three blocks. Amaya Shier finished with four kills and six digs.

Danni Purlee had a team-high 12 digs. Lexi Schimpa had 35 assists, four digs, four aces and a pair of kills on the night.

The Eddies will have a week off before traveling to Sturgis for their Wolverine Conference finale.

Niles Volleyball

The Vikings (17-15-5, 2-4 Wolverine) dominated Plainwell as they defeated the Trojans 25-16, 25-22 and 25-15.

“It was so fun to see everything come together tonight,” said Niles Coach Samantha Zimmerman. “Everyone played, everyone played to their ability, and everyone executed what we’ve been working on in practice. I’ve talked all season about the process, and these girls are starting to see the results of that process. We are truly growing each day and it is finally showing. We had hitters show up big tonight, but most importantly we played much cleaner volleyball. We get to continue our growth this weekend at the Buchanan quad on Saturday.”

Bree Lake, Tanaya Brown and Nyla Hover dominated at the net for Niles as they had 15, 12 and 10 kills, respectively. Kendall Gerdes added six kills and three blocks. Brown also had a block.

Amelia Florkowski led the Vikings with 15 digs, while Lake had 13, Kaydence Jacobs 11 and Hover 10. Jacobs led the team in assists with 23. Rylee Grishaber added 10 assists.

Hover and Florkowski both finished the night with three aces. Jacobs had a pair of aces.