Brandywine finishes second at Berrien Springs Invitational Published 4:11 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Brandywine volleyball team came up one match short of winning another tournament championship on Saturday.

The Bobcats were the runners-up to Lakeshore at the Berrien Springs Invitational. The Lancers defeated Brandywine 25-15 and 25-22 in the title match.

The Bobcats (28-9-1) reached the finals by defeating St. Joseph (25-12, 25-17), Dowagiac (25-8, 25-13) and Our Lady of the Lake (25-21, 25-15) in pool play. Brandywine defeated Michigan Lutheran in the semifinals 25-10, 26-28 and 15-13.

Kadence Brumitt led the Bobcats with 53 kills, 42 digs and 11 aces to go along with a pair of blocks. Kallie Solloway finished the day with 32 kills, 32 digs, 10 aces and two blocks.

Chloe Parker tied Brumitt for the team lead in digs with 42. She also had nine assists. Ellie Knapp had 36 digs, 88 assists and 10 aces. Julie Babcock led Brandywine with 10 blocks.