Roundup: Eddies host final home meet; Niles’ Krueger wins in Sturgis Published 10:23 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — With the season rapidly coming to a close, the Edwardsburg cross country program hosted its final home meet of the 2023 season.

The Eddies hosted Plainwell and Paw Paw at the Edwardsburg Sports Complex for the next-to-last Wolverine Conference tri-meet on Tuesday.

Dane Bailey led the Edwardsburg boys cross country team to a runner-up finish behind Plainwell. The Trojans finished with 23 points, while Edwardsburg had 41 points and Paw Paw 56.

Bailey was the runner-up to Plainwell’s Henry Cox, who ran a time of 16:34. Bailey posted a time of 16:55. Maguire Johnson and Jon Leith also finished in the top 10 as they placed sixth and seventh with times of 17:51 and 17:56, respectively.

Macy Andress was the top finisher for the Edwardsburg girls cross country team which finished third behind Paw Paw and Plainwell. The Red Wolves finished with 26 points, the Trojans 38 points and the Eddies 68 points.

Josie Longcore, of Plainwell, won the girl’s race with a time of 21:20.

Andress placed fourth with her time of 22:54. Piper Bryant was 10th overall with a time of 24:22.

The Eddies head to Portage for an invitational on Saturday.

Niles Cross Country

Niles senior Aiden Krueger was the top finisher in the Wolverine Conference tri-meet at Sturgis on Tuesday with a time of 16:50.

The Vikings finished third behind Otsego, which finished with 20 points, and the host Trojans, who finished with 54 points. Niles had 59 points.

Jacob Erickson also placed in the top 10 for the Vikings as he was eighth overall with a time of 19:27.

Charlie Drew finished sixth overall for Niles, which finished third behind Otsego (22) and Sturgis (50). The Vikings had 60 points.

Berkley Holtz, of Sturgis, was the overall winner with a time of 19:55.

Niles’ Calire DevlescHoward finished ninth with a time of 23:29.

The Vikings will also be participating in the Portage Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.