Eddies, Niles play to draw Published 10:45 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — Host Edwardsburg and Niles wrapped up their Wolverine Conference tennis schedule Monday afternoon with a split.

The Vikings (6-3-3) won three out of the four singles flights, while the Eddies (0-5-3) won three out of four doubles flights, which led to the 4-4 draw.

Winning singles matches for the Vikings were Elias Babler (No. 1), Aiden Krueger (No. 2) and Abner Lozada (No. 3). Carson Baker won at No. 4 singles when Niles’ Stephen Applewhite had to retire.

In doubles, Edwardsburg picked up wins at the No. 2, 3 and 4 flights with Caden Manfred and Logan Summy, Brandon Hosang and Cooper Bessinger, and Ryun Buck and Brandon Van Overberghe.

Niles’ victory came at No. 1 doubles with Jack Badman and Paxton Daniel.

