Roundup: Guernsey earns medalist honors; Sturgis claims Wolverine title Published 11:14 am Sunday, October 1, 2023

PAW PAW — While Kalamazoo Christian closes in on another Lakeland-KVA golf title, Dowagiac’s Rebecca Guernsey moved closer to getting a shot at winning the league medalist title.

The Comets won their ninth consecutive jamboree as they shot 177 to easily outdistance runner-up South Haven, which finished with a 192. Kalamazoo Hackett slipped to third place with a 203, while Comstock finished fourth with a 216.

Short-handed Dowagiac dropped to fifth place as it shot 233 playing without Carlee Spagnoli, who was one place out of the overall top 10 entering the jamboree, and Olivia Stockwell. Cassopolis finished ninth with a 256, Brandywine 10th with a 281 and Berrien Springs 11th with a 301.

Kalamazoo Christian now has 99 points to lead Kalamazoo Hackett by 14. The Fighting Irish (85 points) leads the Rams by three points (82), while Dowagiac trails South Haven by eight as the Chieftains have 74 points.

Cassopolis is currently in seventh (49), Berrien Springs in 10th (18) and Brandywine 11th (12).

Guernsey shot a 41 at Heritage Glen to earn the top spot on Thursday, while defending conference medalist Jordyn Bonnema, of Kalamazoo Christian, tied with teammate Kennedy Gernaat for second with a 42.

Cassopolis was led by Nola Hawkins’ 53, while Brandywine was led by Lexie Legatt’s 64 and Berrien Springs was led by Adeline Weber’s 63.

The conference championship and all-conference honors will be decided Monday when the teams head to Allegan to play Cheshire Hills.

Wolverine Conference

Sturgis set a new Wolverine Conference Golf Tournament record as it shot 352 to lock up the league title at Pine View Golf Course on Thursday.

Plainwell held the previous record at 356, which the Trojans set in 2011.

The Trojans defeated Vicksburg by five strokes, while Edwardsburg was third with a 379 and Niles seventh with a 459.

Sturgis finished with 24 points, three better than the Bulldogs. Paw Paw finished third overall with 17 points, while Edwardsburg was fourth (16) and Niles seventh (6).

The Trojan’s Madison Webb finished second to Plainwell’s Ayla Jaeger for medalist at the league tournament, but earned the overall conference medalist honor.

Chloe Baker, of Edwardsburg, was third at the conference tournament with an 84, and earned All-Wolverine Conference honors, as did the Eddies’ Vivian Tomas, who shot a 95 at Pine View.

Niles’ Baylee Davis led the Vikings with a round of 94.