Lake Michigan sweeps Southwestern Michigan

Published 6:14 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

By Scott Novak

BENTON HARBOR — Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference leader Lake Michigan College swept visiting Southwestern Michigan College 3-0 to remain atop the standings Thursday night.

The Red Hawks (13-6, 4-0 Western Conference) defeated the Roadrunners 25-17, 25-20 and 25-19.

“We knew tonight was going to be a tough match,” said SMC Coach Jenny Nate. “LMC is currently first in the conference, so this was an important test. They are a very strong team; we knew their tendencies, and they knew ours, but we didn’t execute like we should have, and they did. This loss falls on me. I will make sure we take the loss and get back to work digging in harder, and improve as a team because of it.”

Niles freshman Jillian Bruckner had a big night against her former coach with 16 kills and three blocks. Lake Michigan College also got seven kills from Sammii Jurgensen and six from Olivia Still. Kaylee McDaniel had a team-high 13 digs, while Olivia Deeb had 34 assists and three aces.

Niles sophomore Nikki Nate led the Roadrunners (12-6. 3-3) with seven kills and five points, to go along with eight digs. Bianca Hobson (Kalamazoo/Loy Norrix) had four kills, four points, and six digs while Edwardsburg sophomore Shayla Shear added six kills.

Buchanan freshman Josie West finished with a team-high 10 digs.

Southwestern Michigan is back on the court Saturday as it hosts McHenry Community College in the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse as noon.

More Sports

Buchanan falls to Berrien Springs 35-14

NOVAK: College football is broken

Paw Paw dominates up front to end Edwardsburg streak

Bobcats rout Dowagiac 30-7 for homecoming

Print Article