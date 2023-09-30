Lake Michigan sweeps Southwestern Michigan Published 6:14 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

BENTON HARBOR — Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference leader Lake Michigan College swept visiting Southwestern Michigan College 3-0 to remain atop the standings Thursday night.

The Red Hawks (13-6, 4-0 Western Conference) defeated the Roadrunners 25-17, 25-20 and 25-19.

“We knew tonight was going to be a tough match,” said SMC Coach Jenny Nate. “LMC is currently first in the conference, so this was an important test. They are a very strong team; we knew their tendencies, and they knew ours, but we didn’t execute like we should have, and they did. This loss falls on me. I will make sure we take the loss and get back to work digging in harder, and improve as a team because of it.”

Niles freshman Jillian Bruckner had a big night against her former coach with 16 kills and three blocks. Lake Michigan College also got seven kills from Sammii Jurgensen and six from Olivia Still. Kaylee McDaniel had a team-high 13 digs, while Olivia Deeb had 34 assists and three aces.

Niles sophomore Nikki Nate led the Roadrunners (12-6. 3-3) with seven kills and five points, to go along with eight digs. Bianca Hobson (Kalamazoo/Loy Norrix) had four kills, four points, and six digs while Edwardsburg sophomore Shayla Shear added six kills.

Buchanan freshman Josie West finished with a team-high 10 digs.

Southwestern Michigan is back on the court Saturday as it hosts McHenry Community College in the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse as noon.