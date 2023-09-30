Bucks blank Bobcats to move into first place tie Published 10:36 pm Saturday, September 30, 2023

NILES — Visiting Buchanan moved into a first-place tie with Brandywine with a 5-0 victory in their soccer showdown Wednesday night.

Leading just 1-0 at halftime, the Bucks exploded for four goals in the final 40 minutes to improve to 3-1-1 along with the Bobcats.

Britain Philip and Nate Hollingsworth both had two goals for Buchanan, which also had goalkeeper Mason Frontczak on a penalty kick.

“It was a very physical game,” said Buchanan Coach Russell Philip. “My guys were focused and everyone stepped up and did their job and worked together. There was no selfish play out there. I’m really proud of them.”

The Bucks (6-5-2 overall) will try to lock up a share of the conference championship when it takes on Berrien Springs Oct. 4. The Shamrocks defeated the Bucks 2-1 in early September.

The Bobcats will try to keep their share of the championship when it hits the road against Dowagiac Oct. 4. Brandywine defeated the Chieftains 9-4 on Oct. 13.