The Leaderboard: Area offensive stat leaders after week 5 Published 10:15 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

NILES — We have surpassed the halfway point of the high school football season and there have been some impressive performances from Leaderpub-area football players.

Leader Publications is listing the top 10 offensive stat leaders heading into week 6. This listing reflects stats submitted by area coaches. For inclusion, stats should be sent to scott.novak@leaderpub.com and max.harden@leaderpub.com.

* Cassopolis’ stats reflect four games of play. Cassopolis’ Week 4 opponent, Hartford, forfeited its games prior to the start of the 2023 season.

Passing yards

Jake Franklin, Buchanan – 676 Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 511* Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine – 394 Isiah Fitchett, Dowagiac – 224 Talon Brawley, Niles – 215 Ezekiel Pegura, Edwardsburg, 84

Carries

Paul Hess, Niles – 94 Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 90 Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 72 Nico Finn, Buchanan – 67 Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine – 55 Carson Cebra, Edwardsburg – 51 Leland Payne, Buchanan – 47 Talon Brawley, Niles – 46 Lamone Moore Jr., Dowagiac – 43 Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 40*

Rushing yards

Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 658 Paul Hess, Niles – 455 Lamone Moore Jr., Dowagiac – 435 Kaleb Smith, Dowagiac – 427 Keegan Parsons, Edwardsburg, 413 Carson Cebra, Edwardsburg – 364 Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 345* Nico Finn, Buchanan – 340 Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles – 299 Sam Rucker, Niles – 283

Receptions

Nico Finn, Buchanan – 18 Malachi Ward, Cassopolis – 14* Jamari Brown, Buchanan – 13 Tyler Baker, Buchanan – 12 Kenny May, Cassopolis – 11* Brenden Olsen, Niles – 9 Kyle Lewis, Buchanan – 9 Brock Dye, Brandywine – 8 Will Hubbard, Brandywine – 5 Josh Winchester-Jones, Dowagiac – 5

Receiving yards

1. Nico Finn, Buchanan – 323

Malachi Ward, Cassopolis – 241* Kenny May, Cassopolis – 232* Josh WInchester-Jones, Dowagiac – 154 Brenden Olsen, Niles – 145 Brock Dye, Brandywine – 130 Tyler Baker, Buchanan – 121 Jamari Brown, Buchanan – 86 Grant Griffin, Edwardsburg – 84 Jeremiah Palmer, Brandywine – 7

Total touchdowns

Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 11*

Paul Hess, Niles – 9

T3. Nico Finn, Buchanan – 8

T3. Lamone Moore Jr., Dowagiac – 8

T3. Jake Franklin, Buchanan – 8

T6. Talon Brawley, Niles – 7

T6. Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 7

T7. Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine – 5

T7. Ezekiel Pegura, Edwardsburg – 5

T10. Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles – 4

T10. Kaleb Smith, Dowagiac – 4

T10. Carson Cebra, Edwardsburg – 4

T10. Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 4