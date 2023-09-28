The Leaderboard: Area offensive stat leaders after week 5
Published 10:15 am Thursday, September 28, 2023
NILES — We have surpassed the halfway point of the high school football season and there have been some impressive performances from Leaderpub-area football players.
Leader Publications is listing the top 10 offensive stat leaders heading into week 6. This listing reflects stats submitted by area coaches. For inclusion, stats should be sent to scott.novak@leaderpub.com and max.harden@leaderpub.com.
* Cassopolis’ stats reflect four games of play. Cassopolis’ Week 4 opponent, Hartford, forfeited its games prior to the start of the 2023 season.
Passing yards
- Jake Franklin, Buchanan – 676
- Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 511*
- Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine – 394
- Isiah Fitchett, Dowagiac – 224
- Talon Brawley, Niles – 215
- Ezekiel Pegura, Edwardsburg, 84
Carries
- Paul Hess, Niles – 94
- Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 90
- Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 72
- Nico Finn, Buchanan – 67
- Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine – 55
- Carson Cebra, Edwardsburg – 51
- Leland Payne, Buchanan – 47
- Talon Brawley, Niles – 46
- Lamone Moore Jr., Dowagiac – 43
- Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 40*
Rushing yards
- Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 658
- Paul Hess, Niles – 455
- Lamone Moore Jr., Dowagiac – 435
- Kaleb Smith, Dowagiac – 427
- Keegan Parsons, Edwardsburg, 413
- Carson Cebra, Edwardsburg – 364
- Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 345*
- Nico Finn, Buchanan – 340
- Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles – 299
- Sam Rucker, Niles – 283
Receptions
- Nico Finn, Buchanan – 18
- Malachi Ward, Cassopolis – 14*
- Jamari Brown, Buchanan – 13
- Tyler Baker, Buchanan – 12
- Kenny May, Cassopolis – 11*
- Brenden Olsen, Niles – 9
- Kyle Lewis, Buchanan – 9
- Brock Dye, Brandywine – 8
- Will Hubbard, Brandywine – 5
- Josh Winchester-Jones, Dowagiac – 5
Receiving yards
1. Nico Finn, Buchanan – 323
- Malachi Ward, Cassopolis – 241*
- Kenny May, Cassopolis – 232*
- Josh WInchester-Jones, Dowagiac – 154
- Brenden Olsen, Niles – 145
- Brock Dye, Brandywine – 130
- Tyler Baker, Buchanan – 121
- Jamari Brown, Buchanan – 86
- Grant Griffin, Edwardsburg – 84
- Jeremiah Palmer, Brandywine – 7
Total touchdowns
- Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 11*
- Paul Hess, Niles – 9
T3. Nico Finn, Buchanan – 8
T3. Lamone Moore Jr., Dowagiac – 8
T3. Jake Franklin, Buchanan – 8
T6. Talon Brawley, Niles – 7
T6. Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 7
T7. Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine – 5
T7. Ezekiel Pegura, Edwardsburg – 5
T10. Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles – 4
T10. Kaleb Smith, Dowagiac – 4
T10. Carson Cebra, Edwardsburg – 4
T10. Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 4