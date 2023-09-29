The Leaderboard: Area defensive stat leaders after Week 5 Published 5:00 am Friday, September 29, 2023

NILES — We have surpassed the halfway point of the high school football season and there have been some impressive performances from Leaderpub-area football players.

Leader Publications is listing the top 10 defensive stat leaders heading into week 6. This listing reflects stats submitted by area coaches. For inclusion, stats should be sent to scott.novak@leaderpub.com and max.harden@leaderpub.com.

Note: Edwardsburg has not submitted defense stats

* Cassopolis’ stats reflect four games of play. Cassopolis’ Week 4 opponent, Hartford, forfeited its games prior to the start of the 2023 season.

Tackles

Joseph Frazier, Brandywine – 54 Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 52 Tim Masterman, Dowagiac – 50 Nico Finn, Buchanan – 47 Kyle Lewis, Buchanan – 40 Alex Cole, Niles – 37 Isiah Hill, Dowagiac – 31 Drew Anderson, Buchanan – 30

T9. James Pleasant, Buchanan – 27

T9. Dean Roberts, Buchanan – 27

Interceptions

Jaden Ivery, Niles – 3

T2. Nico Finn, Buchanan – 1

T2. Jaremiah Palmer, Brandywine – 1

T2. Paul Hess, Niles – 1

T2. Malachi Ward, Cassopolis – 1*

T2. Jamal Williams, Dowagiac – 1

T2. Kyle Lewis, Buchanan – 1

T2. Isiah Hill, Dowagiac – 1

T2. Tyler Baker, Buchanan – 1

Sacks

Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles – 2.5

T2. Gavin Schoff, Brandywine – 2

T2. Josh Patrolia, Brandywine – 2

T2. Sam Rucker, Niles – 2

T3. Tim Masterman, Dowagiac – 1

T3. Nico Finn, Buchanan – 1

T3. Isiah Hill, Dowagiac – 1

T3. Mason Smego, Cassopolis – 1*

T3. Kaeden Warfield, Brandywine – 1

T3. Brandon Hamilton, Niles – 1

T3. Jacob Leitch, Dowagiac – 1

T3. Paul Hess, Niles – 1

T3. Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 1

T3. Lucas Symczack, Dowagiac – 1

T3. Brock Dye, Brandywine – 1

T3. Gabe Thompkins, Buchanan – 1

T3. Kaden Garrod, Niles – 1

Defensive Touchdowns