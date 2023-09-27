Niles girls defeats Edwardsburg; Eddies win boy’s race Published 10:26 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

NILES — Host Niles split its Wolverine Conference dual meet with Edwardsburg at Madeline Bertrand Park Tuesday.

Runners were met with wet conditions after heavy rains swept through southwest Michigan, but had pretty much had cleared out by the start of the girl’s race.

The Vikings defeated Edwardsburg 24-31 in the girl’s race, while the Eddies defeated Niles in the boy’s race 24-33.

Charlie Drew led the Vikings to their victory as she was the overall winner with a time of 21:01. Teammate Aubrey Jackson was 32 seconds behind Drew in second place, while Claire DevlescHoward finished fourth (22:31), Hailie Martz seventh (23:45) and Amity Riggenbach 10th (24:52).

“I am so excited and proud how our team is progressing in terms of competing for their teammates to win meets,” said Niles Coach Jami Roden. “During the race last night, the coaching staff told three girls that they had to beat an Edwardsburg girl in the last 800 yards that were in front of them in order to win the meet. The underclassman came through for the win last night. Claire DevlescHoward, Hailie Martz and Amity Riggenbach were the three runners that were key to the win. Amity ran her personal best last night by a minute and 30 seconds. That was huge factor for the team.”

Roden was also pleased with her top two finishers.

“Charlie Drew and Aubrey Jackson ran well and led the team once again,” she said. “They both ran tough, and without them being consistent throughout the season we would not be 3-0 in the league at this time.”

Macy Andress led Edwardsburg with a third-place finish and a time of 22:24. Piper Bryant finished fifth (22:42), Liyah Worthington eighth (23:51) and Mali Szalai ninth (24:43).

Niles’ Aiden Krueger continued his outstanding senior season as he ran 16:39 to win the boy’s race.

The Vikings also had Beau Kirkdoll (18:24), Jacob Erickson (18:49) and Logan Ritchie (19:59) crack the top 10 as they finished fifth, sixth and 10th, respectively.

Dane Bailey led Edwardsburg with a runner-up finish and a time of 17:20. The Eddies had five other runners finish in the top 10 to help them pull out the win.

Maguire Johnson was third (17:39), George Scupham fourth (18:20), Jaden Gregory seventh (19:21), Gavin Ayers eighth (19:22) and Jack Bell ninth (19:49).