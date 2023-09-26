Edwardsburg sweeps Buchanan Published 12:33 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

1 of 7

EDWARDSBURG — Two of the area’s best volleyball teams squared off in a non-conference battle Monday night.

Host Edwardsburg handed No. 10-ranked (Division 3) Buchanan only its third loss of the season as the Eddies posted a 25-19, 25-17 and 25-20 win over the Bucks.

Drew Glaser had 16 kills and a pair of blocks, while Sarah Pippin finished the night with 13 kills and a block as the Eddies dominated the net against Buchanan. Ella Laskowski added eight kills and a pair of blocks and Aly Obren contributed 10 kills as Edwardsburg improved to 16-10-4 on the season.

Lexi Schimpa had 28 assists, three kills, five digs and two blocks.

Chloe Aalfs led the Bucks (15-3) with 11 kills and 10 digs. Riley Capron and Laney Kehoe finished the match with eight and seven digs, respectively.

Sophia Bachman had 18 assists and two aces.