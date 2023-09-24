PHOTO GALLERY: Ohio State edges Notre Dame in early-season thriller Published 2:04 pm Sunday, September 24, 2023

SOUTH BEND — Chip Trayanum’s 1-yard plunge into the end zone with one second remaining lifted No. 6 Ohio State to a 17-14 win over No. 9-ranked Notre Dame in one of the most highly-anticipated games of the young college football season.

The Buckeyes (4-0) completed the home-and-home sweep with the win after besting the Fighting Irish 21-10 in Columbus last year.

Notre Dame (4-1) will try to regroup this week before visiting an inspiring Duke team next week.