Eddies, Bobcats win league matches; Niles blanked by Sturgis Published 5:31 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — Dion Sokhadze had a pair of goals, while Grayson Herbert added a goal and three assists as Edwardsburg defeated visiting Otsego 4-0 in Wolverine Conference play Wednesday night.

Daniel Carfi also had a goal for the Eddies, who squared their overall record at 5-5 and improved their conference mark to 2-1.

Brandywine at Berrien Springs

Visiting Brandywine defeated Berrien Springs 3-1 in a Lakeland Conference match Wednesday night.

The win kept the Bobcats on top of the league standings as they improved to 3-0-1.

Kyle Marshall, Pedro Segundo and Noel Calero scored the goals for Brandywine.

“Our defense was able to outlast a very fast Berrien Springs offense,” said Brandywine Coach Caleb Adams. “Our goals came from capitalizing on their mistakes. Kyler Marshall picked off a pass from a short goal kick and put it in the net. Kyler then drew a foul and Pedro Segundo buried the set play. Then, in the last few minutes, Robby Dillard threw the ball in and the defender missed his clearance leaving the ball rolling in front of the net for Noel Calero to finish.”

Sturgis at Niles

The Vikings played well in the opening 40 minutes, holding visiting Sturgis to a single goal.

But in the second half, the Trojans exploded for seven goals as they shutout Niles 8-0 in Wolverine Conference play.

Sturgis outshot Niles 20-4. Max Clark made 10 saves and Josue Gonzalez had a pair of saves.

“We played our best first half of the season and went into halftime down 1-0,” Niles Coach Scott Riggenbach said. “With Sturgis being a top 10 team, they came out firing in the second half and 10 minutes in we were down 4-0. We just didn’t have the stamina to play with them for another 40 minutes.”