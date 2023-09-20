Sturgis increases Wolverine Conference lead over Vicksburg Published 12:01 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

1 of 5

BUCHANAN — Through the first six jamborees, Sturgis remains atop the Wolverine Conference standings.

The Trojans came into Monday’s jamboree hosted by Niles at Orchard Hills Country Club with 38 points, while runner-up Vicksburg had 35 points. Sturgis won the Niles jamboree, edging the Bulldogs 180-181 to increase its lead by two points.

Edwardsburg finished third with a 197, while Niles was seventh with a 219.

The Trojans’ Citori Kosmerick and Plainwell’s Ayla Jaeger tied for medalist honors as both shot 40.

Edwardsburg’s Vivian Tomas tied for third with Brooklyn Ringler, of Vicksburg, as both finished with a 41 The Eddies’ Chloe Baker also cracked the top 10 with a 47.

Niles was led by Baylee Davis, who shot a 52.

The Wolverine Conference heads to Angel’s Crossing Thursday as Vicksburg will host the next jamboree.