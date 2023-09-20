Buchanan sweeps Lakeland Conference Jamboree Published 12:38 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Defending Lakeland Conference cross country champion Buchanan had no trouble winning the first league jamboree, which was hosted by Berrien Springs at the Berrien County Fairgrounds Tuesday afternoon.

The Buchanan girl’s team scored 20 points to easily outdistance runner-up Brandywine, which finished with 43 points. The host Shamrocks finished third with 67 points. Dowagiac had just one runner and did not post a team score.

In the boy’s race, the Bucks, ranked No. 13 in the latest cross country coaches poll, finished 27 points, while Berrien Springs finished second with 39 points and Dowagiac third with 70 points. Brandywine had just one runner and did not post a team score.

The individual defending conference champions — Buchanan’s Madeline Young and Dowagiac’s Owen Saylor — came home first in their respective races. Young ran a time of 20:42, while Saylor ran a time of 16:39.

The team and individual conference championships will be decided in Dowagiac on Oct. 17.