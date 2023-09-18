Dowagiac’s Saylor wins the White Race at the Sparta Invitational Published 1:29 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

EAST LANSING — Junior Owen Saylor, of Dowagiac, won the Men’s 5,000 Meter White Race at the Sparta Invitational Saturday.

The Sparta Invitational in divided into numerous races. Dowagiac competed in the division with the Grand Rapids Track Club Peregrines, which won the White Race with 29 points, Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation, which was second with 62 points, Hopkins, which finished third with 102 points. Belding was fourth with 107, Grand River Prep was fifth with 120 and Dowagiac sixth with 140.

Saylor ran a time of 16:46 to win the race. The Chieftains’ Isaac Phillips placed 34th (21:28), Aaron Bonczynski 37th (21:38), Loren Bownen 39th (22:12) and Troy Cummins 43rd (23:38).

Dowagiac did not have enough runners to post a team score in Women’s White Race.

Jocelyn Kiner finished 25th with a time of 24:13.