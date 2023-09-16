Niles makes history in rout of Otsego Published 12:23 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

OTSEGO — It was a historic night for Niles football as it became the first team to score 50 or more points three times in a single season dating back to 1950.

The Vikings rolled to an easy 50-8 win over host Otsego in a Wolverine Conference contest Friday night. Niles has now scored 55, 56 and 60 points in the first four weeks of the 2023 season.

Niles eclipses the 1960 team, which scored 50 points twice in the final three weeks of the season. The Vikings have also started 3-1 for the second time in three years. The 2021 Niles team defeated Sturgis, Buchanan and Three Rivers.

There was little doubt about the outcome Friday night’s contest after one quarter as the Vikings raced out to a 29-8 lead over the Bulldogs, who scored the game’s first touchdown.

Niles responded with a 24-yard Talon Brawley run, and a pair of Paul Hess touchdown runs which covered 1- and 4-yards. Brawley scored the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 8-8. Andrew Cutajar would kick the remaining six extra points.

Neither team found the end zone in the second quarter as Niles took a 29-8 advantage to the locker room at the break.

The Vikings tacked on a 15-yard Julian Means-Flewellen touchdown run in the third quarter, while Means-Flewellen opened the fourth-quarter scoring with a 74-yard scoring jaunt.

Brawley also scored two touchdowns as he called his own number in the fourth quarter from 14-yards out.

RJ Felder capped the scoring with a touchdown run in the closing stages of the contest.

The loss drops Otsego to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in Wolverine Conference contests.

Niles remains on the road Friday night as it heads to Sturgis where the Trojans are now 2-2 overall and 1-1 in league games after their 49-14 victory over Plainwell.