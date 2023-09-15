Roadrunners sharper in sweep of Ancilla College Published 8:27 am Friday, September 15, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Visiting Ancilla College ran into a buzz saw in the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse Thursday night.

After showing the effects of a 10-day layoff against Glen Oaks on Tuesday, the Roadrunners were much sharper in dominating the Chargers 25-13, 25-7 and 25-15 in their Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference match.

With the win, Southwestern Michigan moved to the top of the Western Conference standings with a 2-0 record. The Roadrunners are now 11-3 overall.

“Tonight was a great night for our team,” said SMC Coach Jenny Nate. “It was great to have a big conference sweep on our home court with our entire team getting playing time. Josie West [Buchanan] is out with an ankle injury, so we had to make a few lineup changes, and the team really stepped up, embraced some shuffling around, and got the job done.”

Sturgis sophomore Juliette Schroeder and Niles sophomore Nikki Nate helped set the tone up front early, along with sophomore Bianca Hobson (Kalamazoo/Loy Norrix) as the trio combined for 26 kills and eight blocks. Schroeder led the Roadrunners with 10 kills and Hobson led the team with four blocks.

Nate was pleased to be able to get every health body on her roster on the court Thursday night.

“All of our players play almost everywhere at practice which prepares us for nights like tonight or sudden changes that sometimes happen during matches when players have to slide into multiple positions,” she said. “We appreciated our home crowd which always adds to our energy and level of play too. Now, we move forward, head to practice tomorrow, and prepare for Lansing on Tuesday.”

The Stars are currently 1-1 in the Western Conference.

For more individual statistics for Thursday’s match, click here.