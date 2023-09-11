Daily Data: Monday, Sept. 11

Published 1:39 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

By Scott Novak

CROSS COUNTRY

MichiganCrossCountry.com

Boys Division 3 Rankings

  1. Traverse City St Francis
  2. rand Rapids Covenant Christian
  3. Pewamo-Westphalia
  4. Reed City
  5. Clare
  6. Jackson Lumen Christi
  7.  Central Montcalm
  8. Hanover-Horton
  9. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian
  10. Hart
  11. Bath
  12. St Louis
  13. Buchanan
  14. Midland Bullock Creek
  15. Ithaca

 

Boys Division 4 Rankings

  1. Johannesburg-Lewiston
  2. Hillsdale Academy
  3.  Mason County Eastern
  4. Three Oaks River Valley
  5. Holland Calvary
  6. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
  7. Maple City Glen Lake
  8. Harbor Springs
  9. Saugatuck
  10. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
  11. Frankfort
  12. Lutheran Westland
  13. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
  14. Breckenridge
  15. Marine City Cardinal Mooney

 

TENNIS

Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association

Division 3 Rankings

  1. Cranbrook-Kingswood
  2. Detroit Country Day
  3. East Grand Rapids
  4. Chelsea
  5. Holland Christian
  6. Forest Hills Eastern
  7. Sturgis
  8. Petoskey
  9. Big Rapids
  10. St. Joseph

 

SOCCER

Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association

Division III Rankings

  1. Hudsonville Unity Christian
  2. Detroit Country Day
  3. Grand Rapids South Christian
  4. Flint Powers
  5. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
  6. Hartford
  7. Elk Rapids
  8. Milan
  9. Macomb Lutheran North
  10. Grosse Ile

 

FOOTBALL

Michigan High School Football Coaches Association

Division 4

  1. Whitehall
  2. Carleton Airport
  3. Chelsea
  4. Wayland
  5. Hamilton
  6. Goodrich
  7. Eaton Rapids
  8. Grand Rapids Christian
  9. Niles/Croswell-Lexington

 

