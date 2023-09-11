Daily Data: Monday, Sept. 11
Published 1:39 pm Monday, September 11, 2023
CROSS COUNTRY
MichiganCrossCountry.com
Boys Division 3 Rankings
- Traverse City St Francis
- rand Rapids Covenant Christian
- Pewamo-Westphalia
- Reed City
- Clare
- Jackson Lumen Christi
- Central Montcalm
- Hanover-Horton
- Wyoming Potter’s House Christian
- Hart
- Bath
- St Louis
- Buchanan
- Midland Bullock Creek
- Ithaca
Boys Division 4 Rankings
- Johannesburg-Lewiston
- Hillsdale Academy
- Mason County Eastern
- Three Oaks River Valley
- Holland Calvary
- Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
- Maple City Glen Lake
- Harbor Springs
- Saugatuck
- Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
- Frankfort
- Lutheran Westland
- Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
- Breckenridge
- Marine City Cardinal Mooney
TENNIS
Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association
Division 3 Rankings
- Cranbrook-Kingswood
- Detroit Country Day
- East Grand Rapids
- Chelsea
- Holland Christian
- Forest Hills Eastern
- Sturgis
- Petoskey
- Big Rapids
- St. Joseph
SOCCER
Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association
Division III Rankings
- Hudsonville Unity Christian
- Detroit Country Day
- Grand Rapids South Christian
- Flint Powers
- Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
- Hartford
- Elk Rapids
- Milan
- Macomb Lutheran North
- Grosse Ile
FOOTBALL
Michigan High School Football Coaches Association
Division 4
- Whitehall
- Carleton Airport
- Chelsea
- Wayland
- Hamilton
- Goodrich
- Eaton Rapids
- Grand Rapids Christian
- Niles/Croswell-Lexington